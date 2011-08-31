Apple-Pear Praline Pie

This fruit pie has a crust made from ground hickory nuts. Additional nuts are used to top the dessert.

Source: Midwest Living

prep:
50 mins
cool:
4 hrs
bake:
1 hr 2 mins
total:
5 hrs 52 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare and roll out Nut Pastry. Line a 9-inch pie plate with a pastry circle.

  • In a large mixing bowl combine 3/4 cup granulated sugar, flour, nutmeg, cinnamon, and salt. Add pears and apples; toss to coat. Transfer mixture to the pastry-lined pie plate. Dot with 2 tablespoons butter. Trim bottom pastry to edge of pie plate. Cut slits in remaining pastry circle; place on filling and seal. Crimp edge as desired.

  • If you like, brush top with milk and sprinkle with a little granulated sugar. To prevent overbrowning, cover edge of pie with foil. Place pie in a 375°F oven. Place a foil lined baking sheet on the rack below pie in oven. Bake for 40 minutes. Remove foil from pie. Bake 20 minutes more until filling is bubbly.

  • After baking pie for 50 minutes, in a small saucepan melt 1/4 cup butter; gradually stir in brown sugar and 2 tablespoons milk. Cook and stir until mixture comes to a boil. Carefully spoon atop baked pie; sprinkle with nuts. Return to oven and bake 2 to 3 minutes or until topping starts to bubble.

  • Cool on wire rack. Makes 8 servings.

Nut Pastry

In a medium bowl combine 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, 1/4 cup ground toasted hickory nuts or pecans, and 3/4 teaspoon salt. Cut in 2/3 cup shortening until pieces are pea-sized. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon water over part of the flour mixture; toss with a fork. Push moistened pastry to side of bowl. Repeat moistening flour mixture using 1 tablespoon water at a time until flour mixture is moistened (5 to 6 tablespoons total). Divide pastry in half; form halves into balls. On a lightly floured surface, use your hands to slightly flatten one pastry ball. Roll it from center to edge into a circle 12 inches in diameter. Repeat with remaining pastry.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
629 calories; fat 34g; cholesterol 23mg; saturated fat 11g; carbohydrates 80g; mono fat 14g; poly fat 7g; insoluble fiber 5g; sugars 43g; protein 4g; vitamin a 340.1IU; vitamin c 4.7mg; thiamin 0.4mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 2.6mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 84.7mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 307mg; potassium 266mg; calcium 40.4mg; iron 2.5mg.
