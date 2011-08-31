Apple-Pear Praline Pie

In a medium bowl combine 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, 1/4 cup ground toasted hickory nuts or pecans, and 3/4 teaspoon salt. Cut in 2/3 cup shortening until pieces are pea-sized. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon water over part of the flour mixture; toss with a fork. Push moistened pastry to side of bowl. Repeat moistening flour mixture using 1 tablespoon water at a time until flour mixture is moistened (5 to 6 tablespoons total). Divide pastry in half; form halves into balls. On a lightly floured surface, use your hands to slightly flatten one pastry ball. Roll it from center to edge into a circle 12 inches in diameter. Repeat with remaining pastry.