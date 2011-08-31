Streusel-Topped Pumpkin Muffins
For these muffins, we took the classic pumpkin bread, added dried fruit, lemon peel, and spices, and sprinkled on a crunchy sugar topping.
Source: Midwest Living
Ingredients
Directions
Streusel Topping
Stir together 1/3 cup packed brown sugar, 1/4 cup all-purpose flour, and 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon. Cut in 2 tablespoons butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
257 calories; fat 8g; cholesterol 24mg; carbohydrates 43g; insoluble fiber 3g; protein 4g; sodium 159mg.