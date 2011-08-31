Streusel-Topped Pumpkin Muffins

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0
  • 1 Rating

For these muffins, we took the classic pumpkin bread, added dried fruit, lemon peel, and spices, and sprinkled on a crunchy sugar topping.

Source: Midwest Living

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

cool:
5 mins
bake:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Yield:
12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Lightly grease twelve 2-1/2-inch muffin cups; set aside. In a medium bowl, combine flour, oats, baking powder, lemon peel, cinnamon, baking soda, allspice, and salt. Make a well in center of flour mixture.

    Advertisement

  • In another medium bowl, combine egg, milk, pumpkin, brown sugar, and oil. Add all at once to flour mixture. Stir just until moistened (batter should be lumpy). Fold in figs or dates.

  • Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups, filling each three-fourths full. Sprinkle batter with Streusel Topping. Bake in a 400°F oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in muffin cups on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Remove from muffin cups; serve warm. Makes 12 muffins.

Streusel Topping

Stir together 1/3 cup packed brown sugar, 1/4 cup all-purpose flour, and 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon. Cut in 2 tablespoons butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
257 calories; fat 8g; cholesterol 24mg; carbohydrates 43g; insoluble fiber 3g; protein 4g; sodium 159mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Midwest Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.midwestliving.com 02/07/2022