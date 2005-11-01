Rosemary Ward's Apple Cake with Butter Rum Sauce

In a large mixing bowl, beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Gradually add sugar, about 1/4 cup at a time, beating on medium speed until well combined and scraping sides of bowl. Beat on medium speed for 2 minutes more. Add eggs 1 at a time, beating after each addition (about 1 minute total). Add flour mixture to butter mixture and beat until combined. Stir in apple mixture and nuts. (Mixture will be thick.)