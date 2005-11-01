Rosemary Ward's Apple Cake with Butter Rum Sauce

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0
  • 1 Rating
Source: Midwest Living

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cool:
20 mins
bake:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
16
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Grease a 13x9-inch baking pan; set aside. In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder, salt, nutmeg, cinnamon, and baking soda; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a large mixing bowl, beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Gradually add sugar, about 1/4 cup at a time, beating on medium speed until well combined and scraping sides of bowl. Beat on medium speed for 2 minutes more. Add eggs 1 at a time, beating after each addition (about 1 minute total). Add flour mixture to butter mixture and beat until combined. Stir in apple mixture and nuts. (Mixture will be thick.)

  • Evenly spread batter into prepared baking pan. Bake in a 350°F oven for 45 to 50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Serve warm with Butter Rum Sauce.

Butter Rum Sauce

In a medium saucepan, combine 1 cup sugar, 1/2 cup evaporated milk and 1/2 cup butter. Cook and stir over medium heat until bubbly. Cook and stir 1 minute more. Remove from heat. Stir in 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1/2 teaspoon rum flavoring. Cool slightly. Serve warm. Sauce can be covered and refrigerated for up to 1 week. Heat through in a saucepan over medium heat. Makes about 1 1/2 cups.

To Make Ahead

Cool cake; cover cake pan in with foil and freeze up to 1 month. Thaw covered cake in the refrigerator overnight. Bake, covered, in a 325°F oven for 30 minutes or until warm. Sauce can be covered and refrigerated for up to 1 week. Heat through in a saucepan over medium heat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
392 calories; fat 19g; cholesterol 61mg; saturated fat 7g; carbohydrates 55g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 4g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 41g; protein 4g; vitamin a 437.3IU; vitamin c 3.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 40.3mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 212mg; potassium 130mg; calcium 50.5mg; iron 1.1mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Midwest Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.midwestliving.com 02/15/2022