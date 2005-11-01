Rosemary Ward's Apple Cake with Butter Rum Sauce
Source: Midwest Living
Butter Rum Sauce
In a medium saucepan, combine 1 cup sugar, 1/2 cup evaporated milk and 1/2 cup butter. Cook and stir over medium heat until bubbly. Cook and stir 1 minute more. Remove from heat. Stir in 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1/2 teaspoon rum flavoring. Cool slightly. Serve warm. Sauce can be covered and refrigerated for up to 1 week. Heat through in a saucepan over medium heat. Makes about 1 1/2 cups.
Cool cake; cover cake pan in with foil and freeze up to 1 month. Thaw covered cake in the refrigerator overnight. Bake, covered, in a 325°F oven for 30 minutes or until warm. Sauce can be covered and refrigerated for up to 1 week. Heat through in a saucepan over medium heat.
392 calories; fat 19g; cholesterol 61mg; saturated fat 7g; carbohydrates 55g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 4g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 41g; protein 4g; vitamin a 437.3IU; vitamin c 3.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 40.3mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 212mg; potassium 130mg; calcium 50.5mg; iron 1.1mg.