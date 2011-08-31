Peach Upside-Down Cake
This moist, glistening cake from Rendleman Orchards in Alto Pass, Illinois, is ideal for a cookout or summer potluck.
Loved this simple yet delicious recipe. Everything came out absolutely perfect, and we had such a hard time waiting for it to cool down! I think next time, I might use a bit less sugar in the batter (1/3 of a cup, maybe?) but wouldn’t change anything else. Thank you!
Five star recipe! I made this using White Gold gluten-free flour with no other changes. The cake turned out moist with a delicious caramelized topping.
I absolutely love it! I love pineapple upside down cake, so I had frozen peaches and decided to make this, so glad I did. And mine has to be gluten-free, so I substituted regular flour for my gluten-free flour and it turned out like angel food cake and peach cobbler combined is what it taste like
I had some juicy, ripe, yellow peaches and was looking for an easy dessert recipe. This one fit the bill perfectly! I was making two cakes, one for my parents and one to keep. I accidentally doubled the melted butter in the pan and purposely halved the sugar in the batter. Because I hate dragging out and cleaning the mixer, I cheated and simply used a whisk on the batter. The result was beautiful, moist, fresh peachy perfection. Everyone loved the cake and I'll definitely make this again.