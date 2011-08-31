Peach Upside-Down Cake

I had some juicy, ripe, yellow peaches and was looking for an easy dessert recipe. This one fit the bill perfectly! I was making two cakes, one for my parents and one to keep. I accidentally doubled the melted butter in the pan and purposely halved the sugar in the batter. Because I hate dragging out and cleaning the mixer, I cheated and simply used a whisk on the batter. The result was beautiful, moist, fresh peachy perfection. Everyone loved the cake and I'll definitely make this again.