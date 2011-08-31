Peach Upside-Down Cake

6 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This moist, glistening cake from Rendleman Orchards in Alto Pass, Illinois, is ideal for a cookout or summer potluck.

Source: Midwest Living

Gallery

Credit: Carson Downing

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
bake:
45 mins
cool:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place 1/4 cup butter in an 8x8x2-inch baking pan. Warm in a 350° oven about 5 minutes or until butter is melted. (Be sure to watch carefully to avoid browning the butter). Remove pan from oven. Add brown sugar, stirring until sugar is completely moistened. Spread sugar mixture evenly in pan. Arrange peach slices evenly over brown sugar mixture. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking powder and salt; set aside. In a large bowl, beat 1/2 cup butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Beat in granulated sugar until well combined. Add egg and vanilla, beating until combined. Alternately add the flour mixture and milk to beaten butter mixture, beating on low speed after each addition just until combined. Spread batter evenly over the peaches in the pan.

  • Bake for 45 to 50 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool in pan on wire rack for 5 minutes. Loosen cake from sides of pan; invert onto a large serving plate. Cool for 10 to 15 minutes more. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
372 calories; fat 18g; cholesterol 73mg; saturated fat 11g; carbohydrates 49g; insoluble fiber 1g; protein 4g; vitamin a 728.9IU; vitamin c 2.4mg; sodium 254mg; calcium 50.5mg; iron 1.3mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2023 Midwest Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.midwestliving.com 05/29/2023