Cream Cheese-Filled Breakfast Pancakes

In medium mixing bowl, lightly beat 2 eggs. Add 1 1/4 cups milk, 1 cup all-purpose flour, 2 tablespoons sifted powdered sugar, 1 teaspoon baking powder, 1 teaspoon vanilla, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Beat with a whisk or an electric mixer until smooth. Heat a lightly greased 6-inch skillet over medium heat; remove the skillet from heat. Spoon about 3 tablespoons of the batter into the skillet. Lift and tilt the skillet to spread the batter evenly. Return the skillet to heat and brown the pancake on one side only. Invert the skillet over a paper towel and remove the thin pancake. Repeat with remaining batter, greasing the skillet occasionally as needed. Makes 12 thin pancakes.