Cream Cheese-Filled Breakfast Pancakes

Topped with fresh fruit and wrapped around a rich cream cheese filling, these thin pancakes are great for a special-occasion breakfast or brunch.

Source: Midwest Living

total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium mixing bowl, beat the softened cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth.

  • Add whipping cream and vanilla. Beat mixture on low speed until combined. Stir in the powdered sugar.

  • To serve, spoon 2 tablespoons of filling onto each thin pancake; roll up. Place 2 of the stuffed pancakes on each of 6 plates. Sprinkle with additional powdered sugar. Top with fresh berries. Makes 6 servings.

Pancakes

In medium mixing bowl, lightly beat 2 eggs. Add 1 1/4 cups milk, 1 cup all-purpose flour, 2 tablespoons sifted powdered sugar, 1 teaspoon baking powder, 1 teaspoon vanilla, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Beat with a whisk or an electric mixer until smooth. Heat a lightly greased 6-inch skillet over medium heat; remove the skillet from heat. Spoon about 3 tablespoons of the batter into the skillet. Lift and tilt the skillet to spread the batter evenly. Return the skillet to heat and brown the pancake on one side only. Invert the skillet over a paper towel and remove the thin pancake. Repeat with remaining batter, greasing the skillet occasionally as needed. Makes 12 thin pancakes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
183 calories; fat 11g; cholesterol 67mg; carbohydrates 18g; insoluble fiber 1g; sodium 165mg.
