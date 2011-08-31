Vanilla Vodka Creamtini
Flavored vodka mixes with Irish cream and orange liqueurs to make this sweet, sugar-rimmed cocktail.
Source: Midwest Living
Ingredients
Directions
Vanilla Sugar
Fill a clean and sterilized 1-quart jar with sugar. Using a sharp paring knife, slit one 4- to 6-inch vanilla bean lengthwise. Insert both halves into 4 cups sugar, making sure all of the bean is covered with sugar. Secure lid and store in a cool dry place for 2 weeks before using. (Will keep indefinitely.)
*
If you do not have vanilla vodka, substitute 1 cup regular vodka and 1 teaspoon vanilla.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
232 calories; fat 4g; cholesterol 10mg; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 8g; sugars 7g; protein 1g; sodium 26mg; potassium 1mg.