Vanilla Vodka Creamtini

Flavored vodka mixes with Irish cream and orange liqueurs to make this sweet, sugar-rimmed cocktail.

Source: Midwest Living

Ingredients

Directions

  • Rub the rim of four to six chilled martini glasses with a wedge of orange. Spread vanilla sugar onto a plater. Invert glasses into the sugar to coat rims. Set aside.

  • In a cocktail shaker or container with tight-fitting lid, combine half of the ice cubes, half of the vanilla vodka, half of the Irish cream liqueur, and half of the Cointreau®. Cover and shake vigorously. Strain mixture into two or three of the martini glasses; discard ice cubes. Repeat with remaining ice cubes, vodka, liqueur, and Cointreau®. Strain into remaining martini glasses.

  • Garnish drinks with orange slices and chocolate shavings, if you like. Makes 4 to 6 drinks.

Vanilla Sugar

Fill a clean and sterilized 1-quart jar with sugar. Using a sharp paring knife, slit one 4- to 6-inch vanilla bean lengthwise. Insert both halves into 4 cups sugar, making sure all of the bean is covered with sugar. Secure lid and store in a cool dry place for 2 weeks before using. (Will keep indefinitely.)

If you do not have vanilla vodka, substitute 1 cup regular vodka and 1 teaspoon vanilla.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
232 calories; fat 4g; cholesterol 10mg; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 8g; sugars 7g; protein 1g; sodium 26mg; potassium 1mg.
