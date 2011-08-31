Vanilla Vodka Creamtini

In a cocktail shaker or container with tight-fitting lid, combine half of the ice cubes, half of the vanilla vodka, half of the Irish cream liqueur, and half of the Cointreau®. Cover and shake vigorously. Strain mixture into two or three of the martini glasses; discard ice cubes. Repeat with remaining ice cubes, vodka, liqueur, and Cointreau®. Strain into remaining martini glasses.