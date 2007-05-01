Amish Apple-Butter Cakelets with Caramel Sauce
These little spice cakes are made in muffin cups so everyone can have their own.
Source: Midwest Living
Ingredients
Directions
Caramel Sauce
In a medium heavy saucepan combine 1 cup packed brown sugar and 2 tablespoons cornstarch. Stir in 1 cup half-and-half, 1/2 cup water, and 1/3 cup light-color corn syrup. Cook and stir over medium heat until bubbly (mixture might look curdled). Cook and stir for 2 minutes more. Remove from heat. Stir in 2 tablespoons butter and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Serve warm.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
285 calories; fat 10g; cholesterol 41mg; saturated fat 6g; carbohydrates 46g; insoluble fiber 1g; protein 3g; vitamin a 291.5IU; vitamin c 0.6mg; sodium 145mg; calcium 60.6mg; iron 1.1mg.