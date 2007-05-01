Amish Apple-Butter Cakelets with Caramel Sauce

These little spice cakes are made in muffin cups so everyone can have their own.

Source: Midwest Living

prep:
30 mins
cool:
5 mins
bake:
18 mins
total:
53 mins
Servings:
24
Ingredients

Directions

  • Lightly coat twenty-four 2 1/2-inch muffin cups with cooking spray; set aside. In a medium bowl combine the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda and salt; set aside.

  • In a large mixing bowl, beat butter with an electric mixer on medium speed for 30 seconds. Add granulated and brown sugars; beat until fluffy. Beat in eggs. Beat in apple butter and vanilla.

  • Stir vinegar into evaporated milk (mixture will curdle). Add flour mixture and milk mixture alternately to apple butter mixture, beating on low speed after each addition just until combined. Stir in chopped walnuts.

  • Spoon batter evenly into prepared muffin cups, filling each about 3/4 full. Bake in a 350°F oven for 18 to 20 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted near the centers comes out clean. Cool in muffin cups on wire racks for 5 minutes. Remove from pans. Cool slightly. Serve warm or cool.

  • To serve, place each cake on a dessert plate. Spoon about 1 1/2 tablespoons of the warm Caramel Sauce over each cake. If you like, garnish with walnut pieces. Makes 24 servings.

Caramel Sauce

In a medium heavy saucepan combine 1 cup packed brown sugar and 2 tablespoons cornstarch. Stir in 1 cup half-and-half, 1/2 cup water, and 1/3 cup light-color corn syrup. Cook and stir over medium heat until bubbly (mixture might look curdled). Cook and stir for 2 minutes more. Remove from heat. Stir in 2 tablespoons butter and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
285 calories; fat 10g; cholesterol 41mg; saturated fat 6g; carbohydrates 46g; insoluble fiber 1g; protein 3g; vitamin a 291.5IU; vitamin c 0.6mg; sodium 145mg; calcium 60.6mg; iron 1.1mg.
