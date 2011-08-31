Spicy Pumpkin Cookies

Source: Midwest Living

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
35 mins
bake:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 35 mins
Yield:
42 to 48 cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In an extra-large bowl, beat together shortening and sugar with an electric mixer on medium speed until fluffy. Add pumpkin and egg; beat until combined.

    Advertisement

  • In medium bowl, combine flour, pumpkin pie spice, baking powder, and baking soda. Beat into the pumpkin mixture until combined.

  • Spoon by rounded teaspoonfuls onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake in a 375 degree F oven for 8 to 10 minutes or until the tops seem firm. Remove and cool on wire racks.

  • Spread Cookie Glaze over the cookies. Sprinkle with the chopped nuts, if you like. Makes 42 to 48 cookies.

Cookie Glaze

In a medium saucepan, combine 1/2 cup packed brown sugar, 3 tablespoons butter, and 1 tablespoon milk. Heat over medium heat until butter melts, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Stir in 1 cup sifted powdered sugar and 1 teaspoon vanilla. (If glaze becomes too thick, stir in a few drops of hot water.) Makes 3/4 cup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
113 calories; fat 6g; cholesterol 7mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 14g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; sugars 10g; protein 1g; vitamin a 923.2IU; niacin equivalents 0.4mg; folate 12.1mcg; sodium 20mg; potassium 31mg; calcium 10.1mg; iron 0.4mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Midwest Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.midwestliving.com 02/07/2022