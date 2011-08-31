Spicy Pumpkin Cookies
Source: Midwest Living
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Cookie Glaze
In a medium saucepan, combine 1/2 cup packed brown sugar, 3 tablespoons butter, and 1 tablespoon milk. Heat over medium heat until butter melts, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Stir in 1 cup sifted powdered sugar and 1 teaspoon vanilla. (If glaze becomes too thick, stir in a few drops of hot water.) Makes 3/4 cup.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
113 calories; fat 6g; cholesterol 7mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 14g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; sugars 10g; protein 1g; vitamin a 923.2IU; niacin equivalents 0.4mg; folate 12.1mcg; sodium 20mg; potassium 31mg; calcium 10.1mg; iron 0.4mg.