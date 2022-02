Drop dough by rounded teaspoons 2 inches apart onto lightly greased cookie sheets. Bake in a 375°F oven for 10 to 12 minutes or until edges are light brown. Cool on sheets for 1 minute, then transfer to wire racks to cool completely. Frost with Apple Frosting. If you like, sprinkle with freshly grated nutmeg. Store in an air-tight container in refrigerator.