Quadruple Ginger Cookies
To make ginger juice, Patty Erd of the Spice House in Evanston, Illinois, squishes coarsely chopped fresh ginger in a clean garlic press.
Source: Midwest Living
Ingredients
Directions
Ginger Sugar
In a small bowl, stir together 1/4 cup coarsely chopped fresh ginger and 3/4 cup granulated sugar. Let stand 1 hour (sugar will clump slightly from moisture in ginger). Place mixture in a fine-mesh sieve set over a bowl; stir gently so sugar will be separated from ginger. Discard ginger.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
86 calories; fat 3g; cholesterol 7mg; carbohydrates 14g; protein 1g; sodium 74mg.