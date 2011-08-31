Autumn Cutouts
A hint of pumpkin adds color and flavor to these festive fall cookies.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Polka Dot Pumpkins:
Roll a portion of the dough to a 1/4-inch thickness. Using a pumpkin cutter, cut out cookies. Place cutouts on ungreased cookie sheet. Refrigerate 15 minutes. Using small cutters, make smaller cutouts in chilled cookies. Fill each opening in the cookie with another color of dough.
Marbled Leaves:
Gently combine doughs to marble; roll out. Cut with leaf cutters and arrange on cookie sheets. Sprinkle with sugar. Bake as above.
Patchwork Pumpkins:
Roll out the white portion of the dough to a 1/4-inch thickness. Roll out the orange and green portions to a 1/4-inch thickness. Cut the orange and green portions into 1-inch strips. Lay the orange and green strips over the white dough forming a loose lattice design. With your rolling pin, lightly roll over the strips to gently press the strips down into the dough. Cut dough into pumpkin shapes. Use dough scraps to make Marbled Leaves.