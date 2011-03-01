Peanut Butter Apple Cookies

Looking for a healthier cookie? Shredded apple, whole wheat flour, canola oil and wheat germ reduce saturated fat and add whole grains and flavor to peanut butter cookies.

Source: Midwest Living

25 mins
9 mins
34 mins
about 20 cookies
  • Lightly coat 2 cookie sheets with nonstick cooking spray; set aside. In a large bowl, stir together the apple, peanut butter, egg, brown sugar canola oil, and vanilla. In a small bowl, combine the flours, wheat germ, cinnamon and baking soda.

  • Stir flour mixture into peanut butter mixture, stirring until combined. Stir in peanuts. Drop dough by slightly rounded tablespoons 2 inches apart on prepared cookie sheets. Flatten slightly.

  • Bake in a 350 degree F oven for 9 to 10 minutes or until cookies are lightly browned on bottoms. Transfer to wire racks to cool completely. Makes about 20 cookies.

124 calories; fat 8g; cholesterol 11mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 12g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 5g; protein 4g; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 1.4mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 20.2mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 59mg; potassium 83mg; calcium 10.1mg; iron 0.7mg.
