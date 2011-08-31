Nutjammer Cookies

Source: Midwest Living

prep:
30 mins
chill:
2 hrs
bake:
9 mins
total:
2 hrs 39 mins
Yield:
36 cookies
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium mixing bowl, beat butter and cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add flour and baking powder. Beat till combined. Form dough into a ball. Cover and chill the dough in the refrigerator for 2 to 3 hours or till easy to handle.

  • Meanwhile, prepare the Nutjammer Filling or Pecan-Honey Filling.

  • On a well-floured pastry cloth, roll dough into a 12-inch square. Cut dough into thirty-six 2-inch squares. Place about 1/2 teaspoon of filling in the center of each square. In a small bowl combine egg and water. Lightly moisten the edges of pastry squares with egg mixture. Gently fold 1 corner of the pastry over the filling to make a triangle. Lightly press together edges; seal with fork tines.

  • Place pastry triangles on an ungreased large cookie sheet. Brush with egg mixture.

  • Bake in a 375 degree F oven for 9 to 11 minutes or till bottoms are brown. Transfer cookies to a wire rack and let cool. When completely cooled, sprinkle with powdered sugar, if you like. Makes 36 cookies.

Nutjammer Filling

In a small bowl, stir together 1/3 cup finely chopped walnuts and 3 tablespoons apricot, peach, or raspberry jam.

Pecan-Honey Filling

In a small bowl, stir together 1/3 cup finely chopped pecans, 2 tablespoons sugar, 1 tablespoon honey, 1 teaspoon melted butter and a dash ground cinnamon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
62 calories; fat 5g; cholesterol 17mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 4g; protein 1g; vitamin a 145.8IU; sodium 42mg; calcium 10.1mg; iron 0.2mg.
