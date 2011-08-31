Nutjammer Cookies

On a well-floured pastry cloth, roll dough into a 12-inch square. Cut dough into thirty-six 2-inch squares. Place about 1/2 teaspoon of filling in the center of each square. In a small bowl combine egg and water. Lightly moisten the edges of pastry squares with egg mixture. Gently fold 1 corner of the pastry over the filling to make a triangle. Lightly press together edges; seal with fork tines.