Mother-Knows-Best Carrot Cookies

If your kids won't eat their carrots, sneak them in some cookies, as we've done with this recipe. These moist, cake-like treats are topped with an orange frosting.

Source: Midwest Living

prep:
25 mins
bake:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
48 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, cook carrots, covered, in boiling water for 20 minutes or until very tender. Drain well. Transfer to a bowl and mash (you should have about 1 cup).

  • In a large mixing bowl, beat shortening and sugar until fluffy. Beat in mashed carrots and egg. Combine flour, baking powder, and salt; gradually beat into carrot mixture.

  • Drop the dough by rounded teaspoons 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Bake in a 375°F oven for 10 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Transfer the warm cookies to a wire rack and let them cool.

  • Prepare Orange Frosting and spread over cookies. Sprinkle with finely shredded orange peel, if you like. Serve within 2 days or cover and freeze for longer storage.

Orange Frosting

In a large bowl, beat 6 tablespoons softened butter and 2 cups sifted powdered sugar until fluffy. Beat in 1 1/2 teaspoons orange zest and 2 tablespoons orange juice. Gradually beat in 2 cups additional sifted powdered sugar and 2 to 3 tablespoons additional orange juice until frosting is spreadable.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
121 calories; fat 6g; cholesterol 9mg; carbohydrates 17g; protein 1g; sodium 60mg.
