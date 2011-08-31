Fanciful Raspberry Ribbons

Bake for 10 minutes. Spoon jam or jelly into groove and bake for about 5 minutes more or until edges begin to brown slightly. Cool on cookie sheet for 5 minutes. Using a large spatula, carefully remove to a cutting board. (Cookies are very tender, so be gentle!) Cool slightly, then drizzle with Powdered Sugar Glaze. Cool a bit more before cutting diagonally into 1-inch slices.