Fanciful Raspberry Ribbons

These festive "bake-and-slice" cookies look stunning on a tray of holiday desserts.

Source: Midwest Living

prep:
25 mins
bake:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
72
Yield:
72 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°. In a mixing bowl, beat the butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add about half of the flour, the sugar, egg, vanilla and salt. Beat until thoroughly combined.

  • Beat in the remaining flour, mixing until the dough sticks together to form a ball. Gather into a ball and knead slightly. Divide dough into 8 equal portions.

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll each portion of dough into a 9-inch-long rope. Arrange the ropes on ungreased cookie sheets about 2 inches apart. With the side of your finger or a wooden spoon handle, press a long groove down length of ropes.

  • Bake for 10 minutes. Spoon jam or jelly into groove and bake for about 5 minutes more or until edges begin to brown slightly. Cool on cookie sheet for 5 minutes. Using a large spatula, carefully remove to a cutting board. (Cookies are very tender, so be gentle!) Cool slightly, then drizzle with Powdered Sugar Glaze. Cool a bit more before cutting diagonally into 1-inch slices.

Powdered Sugar Glaze

In a bowl, mix 3/4 cup sifted powdered sugar and 1/4 teaspoon almond extract. Stir in 3 to 4 teaspoons milk to make drizzling consistency.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
62 calories; fat 3g; cholesterol 9mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 9g; mono fat 1g; sugars 5g; protein 1g; vitamin a 83.9IU; vitamin c 0.4mg; niacin equivalents 0.3mg; folate 8.9mcg; sodium 33mg; potassium 11mg; calcium 3mg; iron 0.2mg.
