Chocolate-Cranberry Biscotti

Use a serrated knife to cut each roll diagonally into 1/2-inch slices. Place slices, cut sides down, on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake in a 325°F oven for 8 minutes. Turn slices over and bake for 7 to 9 minutes more or until dry and crisp. (If baking slices after cooling the logs only 1 hour, you may need to bake 1 to 2 minutes longer per side.) Transfer to a wire rack and let cool.