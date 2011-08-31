Buzz Cafe Butter Cookie Cutouts

Source: Midwest Living

prep:
45 mins
chill:
15 mins
bake:
7 mins
total:
1 hr 7 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
about 48 (2-1/2-inch) cookies or 20 to 24 (4-inch) cookies
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, extra-fine or granulated sugar and salt. With an electric mixer on medium to low speed, add butter, 1 piece at a time, beating until mixture is crumbly. Add cream cheese and vanilla. Beat mixture on low speed just until a ball forms.

  • On a lightly floured surface, shape dough into a ball. Divide into 2 pieces. Use your hands to slightly flatten each piece, forming 2 flat round disks. Wrap each in plastic wrap or waxed paper and refrigerate for 15 to 30 minutes or until dough is easy to handle.

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll out 1 disk at a time to 1/8 inch thick. Using a 2-1/2- or 4-inch cookie cutter, cut dough into desired shapes. Place 1 inch apart on an ungreased cookie sheets. (Reroll dough scraps.)

  • Bake in a 375 degree F oven for 7 or 9 minutes or until edges are firm and bottoms are very lightly browned. Transfer to wire racks and let cool. Frost cookies with a thin layer of Cream Cheese Icing. If you like, decorate cookies with decorative candies or colored decorating sugar.

Cream Cheese Icing

In a large mixing bowl, beat 3 ounces softened cream cheese, 1/2 cup softened butter and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla with electric mixer until light and fluffy. Gradually add 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar, beating well. If icing is too thick, add a bit of milk to reach spreading consistency. If icing is too thin, beat in additional powdered sugar. If you like, tint icing with food coloring as desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
108 calories; fat 7g; cholesterol 18mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 11g; protein 1g; vitamin a 194.4IU; sodium 60mg; iron 0.4mg.
