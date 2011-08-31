Buzz Cafe Butter Cookie Cutouts

In a large mixing bowl, beat 3 ounces softened cream cheese, 1/2 cup softened butter and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla with electric mixer until light and fluffy. Gradually add 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar, beating well. If icing is too thick, add a bit of milk to reach spreading consistency. If icing is too thin, beat in additional powdered sugar. If you like, tint icing with food coloring as desired.