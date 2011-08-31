Three-Tiered Fudgy Chocolate Cake
A creamy chocolate frosting divides the cake layers in this mouthwatering dessert.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Chocolate-Sour Cream Frosting
In a large saucepan melt 2 cups semisweet chocolate pieces and 1/2 cup butter over low heat, stirring frequently. Cool for 5 minutes. Stir in one 8-ounce container sour cream. Gradually add 4 1/2 cups sifted powdered sugar, beating with an electric mixer until smooth. This frosts tops and sides of two or three 8- or 9-inch cake layers. (Halve the recipe to frost the top of a 13x9-inch cake.) Cover and store frosted cake in the refrigerator.
Note:
Making Sour Milk: If you dont have buttermilk on hand when preparing baked goods, substitute sour milk in the same amount. For each cup of sour milk needed, place 1 tablespoon lemon juice or vinegar in a glass measuring cup. Add enough milk to make 1 cup total liquid; stir. Let mixture stand for 5 minutes before using.
"Hot" Chocolate LOVE Cake:
Prepare as directed, except stir in 3/4 teaspoon ground red pepper and 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper with the flour mixture."Spice is Nice" Chocolate LOVE Cake: Prepare as directed, except stir in 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg and 1/4 teaspoon ground allspice or ginger with the flour mixture. Bake in fluted tube pan and serve with sweetened whipped cream."Café Mocha" Chocolate LOVE Cake: Prepare as directed, except dissolve 2 tablespoons instant espresso powder in the buttermilk.Chocolate Hearts: In a saucepan melt semisweet chocolate over low heat. Place in a resealable plastic bag. Snip one corner of the bag. Pipe heart shapes onto a waxed paper-lined baking sheet. Chill until firm.