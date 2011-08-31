Our Best-Ever Chocolate Cake

This is the moistest, richest, "chocolateiest" cake ever. Use our frosting recipe or your own to finish off this classic dessert.

Source: Midwest Living

prep:
50 mins
cool:
15 mins
bake:
35 mins
stand:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Allow butter and eggs to stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, lightly grease bottoms of two 8x8x2-inch square or 9x1-1/2-inch round cake pans. Line bottom of pans with parchment or waxed paper. Grease and lightly flour paper and sides of pans. Or grease one 13x9x2-inch baking pan. Set pan(s) aside.

  • In a mixing bowl, stir together the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder; and salt; set aside.

  • In a large mixing bowl, beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Gradually add sugar, about 1/4 cup at a time, beating on medium speed until well combined (3 to 4 minutes). Scrape sides of bowl; continue beating on medium speed for 2 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating after each addition (about 1 minute total). Beat in vanilla.

  • Alternately add flour mixture and milk to beaten mixture, beating on low speed just until combined after each addition. Beat on medium to high speed for 20 seconds more. Spread batter evenly into the prepared pan(s).

  • Bake in a 350°F oven for 35 to 40 minutes for 8-inch pans and the 13x9x2-inch pan, 30 to 35 minutes for 9-inch pans, or until a wooden toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool cake layers in pans for 10 minutes. Remove from pans. Peel off paper. Cool thoroughly on wire racks. Or place 13x9x2-inch cake in pan on a wire rack; cool thoroughly. Frost with Chocolate-Sour Cream Frosting. Makes 12 to 16 servings.

Chocolate-Sour Cream Frosting

In a saucepan melt 1 cup semisweet chocolate pieces and 1/4 cup butter over low heat, stirring frequently. Cool about 5 minutes. Stir in 1/2 cup sour cream. Gradually add 2 1/2 cups powdered sugar, sifted, beating until smooth and easy to spread.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
729 calories; fat 33g; cholesterol 115mg; saturated fat 19g; carbohydrates 107g; insoluble fiber 3g; protein 9g; vitamin a 826IU; sodium 394mg; calcium 141.4mg; iron 2.5mg.
