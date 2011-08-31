Our Best-Ever Chocolate Cake
This is the moistest, richest, "chocolateiest" cake ever. Use our frosting recipe or your own to finish off this classic dessert.
Source: Midwest Living
Chocolate-Sour Cream Frosting
In a saucepan melt 1 cup semisweet chocolate pieces and 1/4 cup butter over low heat, stirring frequently. Cool about 5 minutes. Stir in 1/2 cup sour cream. Gradually add 2 1/2 cups powdered sugar, sifted, beating until smooth and easy to spread.
Per Serving:
729 calories; fat 33g; cholesterol 115mg; saturated fat 19g; carbohydrates 107g; insoluble fiber 3g; protein 9g; vitamin a 826IU; sodium 394mg; calcium 141.4mg; iron 2.5mg.