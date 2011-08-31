Cafe Latte's Turtle Cake
For this spectacular dessert, the coffee-flavored cakes are divided by layers of dark chocolate frosting, giant pecans and caramel ice cream topping.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Note
If you don't have buttermilk on hand when preparing this cake, substitute sour milk in the same amount. For each cup of sour milk needed, place 1 tablespoon lemon juice or vinegar in a glass measuring cup. Add enough milk to make 1 cup total liquid; stir. Let mixture stand for 5 minutes before using.
Chocolate Frosting
In a small saucepan, combine 1 cup sugar and 1/2 cup milk. Add 6 tablespoons butter. Bring to boiling, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Add 2 cups semisweet chocolate pieces. Using a wire whisk, mix until smooth. If frosting is too thick or grainy, stir in 1 to 2 teaspoons freshly brewed hot coffee. Makes about 2 1/2 cups.
*Tip
If you only have two 9-inch cake pans, refrigerate 1/3 of the batter while you bake the other two layers. Clean and prepare one of the pans as directed, and bake remaining batter.