Chicken Dinner in a Packet

Source: Midwest Living

bake:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

Directions

  • Fold four 28x12-inch pieces of foil in half to make four 14x12-inch rectangles. To assemble chicken bundles, place 1 chicken breast on each piece of foil, tucking under thin tip of the chicken breast. Fold up edges of foil slightly.

  • In a small bowl, stir together the oil, lemon juice, basil, salt and pepper. Drizzle oil mixture over the chicken breasts. Top with mushrooms, zucchini and carrots, dividing equally among chicken bundles.

  • Bring up 2 opposite edges of foil; seal with a double fold. Fold remaining ends to enclose the chicken and vegetables, leaving space for steam to build. Place foil bundles on a shallow baking pan.

  • Bake in a 375 degree F oven for 30 to 35 minutes or till an instant-read thermometer inserted into chicken registers 170 degree F (carefully open foil when you check doneness).

  • Serve in foil packets or transfer chicken and vegetables to serving plates and drizzle with cooking juices. If you like, serve with rice or orzo and garnish with basil. Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
222 calories; fat 9g; cholesterol 66mg; carbohydrates 6g; insoluble fiber 2g; protein 29g; sodium 221mg.
