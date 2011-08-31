Heirloom Tomato and Onion Quiche

My mom has been making this quiche for a few years and our entire family loves it. Now I make it for work staff meetings and church events and it always is such a hit! Highly recommend. This also is a great base recipie to throw in whatever veggies are on hand. Have some roasted squash & Brussels Sprouts from dinner? Throw them in. Broccoli? Leeks? Spinach? Those are great too. This has been a good way to use the leftovers in lunches/breakfasts for the week.