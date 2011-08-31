Heirloom Tomato and Onion Quiche

Serve this savory egg pie with a mixed greens salad for brunch or a light dinner.

Source: Midwest Living

prep:
25 mins
bake:
35 mins
stand:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Let piecrust stand at room temperature according to package directions. Unroll piecrust into a 9-inch pie plate. Crimp edge as desired. Line unpricked pastry with a double thickness of foil. Bake in a 425 degree F oven for 8 minutes. Remove foil. Bake for 4 to 5 minutes more or until pastry is set and dry. Remove from oven. Reduce oven temperature to 375 degrees F.

  • Meanwhile, place tomato slices on paper towels to absorb excess moisture. In a small skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add onion. Cook until onion is tender but not brown, stirring occasionally.

  • In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, half-and-half, flour, basil, salt, dry mustard and black pepper.

  • To assemble, sprinkle cheese onto bottom of the hot, baked pastry shell. Spoon onion mixture over cheese. Arrange a single layer of tomato slices over cheese, overlapping slightly. Slowly pour egg mixture over tomatoes. Sprinkle paprika over egg mixture.

  • Bake, uncovered, for 35 to 40 minutes or until egg mixture is set in center. If necessary, cover edge of pie with foil for the last 5 to 10 minutes of baking to prevent overbrowning. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
352 calories; fat 23g; cholesterol 146mg; saturated fat 11g; carbohydrates 26g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 3g; protein 11g; vitamin a 923.2IU; vitamin c 7.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 0.6mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 32.3mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; sodium 426mg; potassium 269mg; calcium 201.9mg; iron 0.9mg.
