White Three-Layer Butter Cake

This moist three-layer cake will shine at even the most elegant parties. It's frosted with a mixture of cream cheese and white chocolate.

Source: Midwest Living

prep:
1 hr
bake:
30 mins
stand:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
16
Ingredients

Directions

  • Grease and lightly flour three 8x1-1/2-inch or 9x1-1/2-inch round baking pans. Set aside.

  • In a medium bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, and salt; set aside.

  • In a large bowl, beat butter with an electric mixer for 30 seconds. Add 1 cup sugar and the vanilla; beat until fluffy. Add the flour mixture alternately with half-and-half to creamed mixture, beating on low to medium speed after each addition just until combined.

  • Clean beaters. In another large bowl, beat egg whites on medium to high speed until soft peaks form (tips curl). Gradually add 1 cup sugar and beat on high speed until stiff peaks form (tips stand straight). Gently fold the egg whites, about 1/4 at a time, into creamed mixture. (If necessary, transfer mixture into a larger bowl.)

  • Divide mixture into prepared pans. Bake in a 350°F oven about 30 minutes for 8-inch rounds and about 25 minutes for 9-inch rounds or until a toothpick inserted near centers comes out clean.* Cool layers in pans on wire racks for 10 minutes. Remove the layers from the pans and completely cool on wire racks.

  • Frost with Unforgettable White Chocolate Frosting. Cover and refrigerate. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before serving. Makes 16 servings.

*Note

If necessary, refrigerate one filled cake pan while baking the other two cake layers.

Unforgettable White Chocolate Frosting

In a heavy saucepan, melt 18 ounces chopped white chocolate baking squares or bars over low heat. Cool until slightly warm. In a large bowl, beat 3 ounces softened cream cheese with an electric mixer until smooth. Add 1 1 1/2 cups cut-up butter to cream cheese; beat until fluffy. Gradually add cooled chocolate, beating until well blended.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
671 calories; fat 45g; cholesterol 62mg; carbohydrates 61g; sodium 473mg.
© Copyright 2022 Midwest Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.midwestliving.com 02/07/2022