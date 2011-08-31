Pumpkin-Praline Layer Cake

If you love pumpkin pie, try this moist, pecan-filled double layer cake. It's spectacular at any holiday table.

Source: Midwest Living

prep:
20 mins
cool:
5 mins
bake:
35 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a heavy saucepan, combine brown sugar, butter, and whipping cream. Cook over low heat until the brown sugar just dissolves, stirring occasionally. Pour mixture into two 9x1-1/2-inch round baking pans. Sprinkle evenly with the pecans. Let the mixture cool slightly.

  • In a bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder, pumpkin pie spice, baking soda, and salt. Set it aside.

  • In a large mixing bowl, beat together the granulated sugar, cooking oil, and eggs. Add the pumpkin and dry ingredients alternately to the oil mixture, beating until the mixture is just combined. Stir in the black walnut flavoring, if you like.

  • Carefully spoon the batter over the pecan/ brown-sugar mixture in the baking pans. Place pans on a baking sheet. Bake in a 350 degree F oven for 35 to 40 minutes or until toothpicks inserted in the centers come out clean. Cool the cakes in pans on wire racks for 5 minutes. Invert them onto wire racks, replacing any brown-sugar mixture that remains in the pans. Cool before assembling.

  • Meanwhile, prepare the Whipped Cream Topping.

  • To assemble the cake, place one cake layer on a serving plate, praline side up. Spread with the topping. Add the second layer, praline side up. Pipe or dollop with the remaining topping. Sprinkle lightly with some additional pie spice, if you like. Makes 12 servings.

Whipped Cream Topping

In a clean bowl, beat 1 3/4 cups heavy cream with an electric mixer until soft peaks form (tips curl). Add 1/4 cup powdered sugar and 1/4 teaspoon vanilla. Beat until stiff peaks form (the tips stand straight).

Tip

Plan to assemble this cake no more than 1-1/2 hours before serving, so the whipped cream doesn't break down. Keep the cake chilled until it's served.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
704 calories; fat 47g; cholesterol 146mg; carbohydrates 69g; insoluble fiber 2g; sodium 466mg.
