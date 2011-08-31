Maple Syrup Cake

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0
  • 1 Rating

The syrup is in both the cake and the frosting for this dessert recipe. A little ground ginger also adds a zing of flavor.

Source: Midwest Living

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cool:
10 mins
bake:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Grease and flour a 10-inch fluted tube pan; set pan aside. In a medium bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and ginger; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a large mixing bowl, beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add sugar; beat until well combined. Add egg, egg yolk and maple syrup; beat for 1 minute more. Alternately add flour mixture and hot water to butter mixture, beating on low speed after each addition until combined. Spoon batter into the prepared pan; spread evenly.

  • Bake in a 375 degree F oven for 45 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool cake in pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Remove cake from pan. Cool completely. Spoon Maple Icing over cake and sprinkle top with walnuts. Makes 12 servings.

Maple Icing

In a medium bowl beat 1/2 cup powdered sugar and 2 tablespoons softened butter with an electric mixer on medium speed until combined. Beat in 1/4 cup pure maple syrup. Beat in 1 cup additional powdered sugar. Add milk, 1 teaspoon at a time, to make drizzling consistency (2 to 3 teaspoons total). Makes about 1 cup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
409 calories; fat 14g; cholesterol 61mg; saturated fat 7g; carbohydrates 69g; insoluble fiber 1g; protein 4g; vitamin a 340.1IU; sodium 268mg; potassium 132mg; calcium 50.5mg; iron 2.7mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Midwest Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.midwestliving.com 02/07/2022