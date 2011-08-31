Cookies-and-Cream Cake

Combine white cake mix and chocolate sandwich cookies to make this easy dessert that kids love.

Source: Midwest Living

prep:
20 mins
bake:
25 mins
cool:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
16
Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare cake mix according to package directions, using the water, oil, and egg whites. Fold in crushed cookies.

  • Pour into 2 greased and floured 9x1-1/2-inch round cake pans. Bake in 350 degree F oven for 25 to 30 minutes or until toothpick inserted in centers comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes in pans on wire racks. Remove from pans and cool cake layers.

  • Prepare the Creamy White Frosting. Fill and frost layers.

  • In heavy saucepan, melt semisweet chocolate and shortening over very low heat. Drizzle melted chocolate around top of cake. Garnish with additional sandwich cookies, if you like. Makes 16 servings.

Creamy White Frosting

In large bowl, combine 1 cup shortening and 1 tablespoon vanilla. Beat with electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Slowly add 2 1/2 cups sifted powdered sugar, beating well. Add 2 tablespoons milk. Slowly beat in an additional 2 cups sifted powdered sugar. Beat in enough additional milk, 1 tablespoon at a time, until frosting is easy to spread.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
448 calories; fat 20g; carbohydrates 68g; insoluble fiber 1g; protein 3g; sodium 279mg.
