Blueberry-Sour Cream Dessert
Source: Midwest Living
Gallery
Credit: Blaine Moats
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Dessert Crust
Preheat oven to 400°F. In a large mixing bowl, beat 1/2 cup softened butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Beat in 1/4 cup sugar, 1/2 teaspoon baking powder, and 1/4 teaspoon salt until combined. Beat in 1 egg yolk. Add 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour; beat until combined. (Mixture will be crumbly). Work dough mixture with your hands just until mixture holds together. Press the mixture on the bottom and 1 1/2 inches up the side of an 9-inch springform pan. Bake about 12 minutes or until edges of crust are lightly browned. Cool on wire a rack while preparing filling.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
323 calories; fat 18g; cholesterol 107mg; saturated fat 10g; carbohydrates 37g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 20g; protein 4g; vitamin a 583.1IU; vitamin c 4.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 40.3mcg; vitamin b12 0.2mcg; sodium 141mg; potassium 114mg; calcium 70.7mg; iron 1.1mg.