Blueberry-Sour Cream Dessert

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating
Source: Midwest Living

Gallery

Credit: Blaine Moats

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
cool:
1 hr
bake:
50 mins
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 to 16 slices
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare and bake Dessert Crust. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F. In a medium saucepan, combine 3 cups blueberries, the 1/3 cup sugar, the tapioca, water, cinnamon, lemon peel, and nutmeg. Let stand for 15 minutes. Cook and stir mixture over medium heat until blueberries become juicy and mixture is bubbly. Turn into partially baked Dessert Crust.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium mixing bowl, combine sour cream, egg yolks, the 1/2 cup sugar, and the vanilla. Pour evenly over blueberry mixture.

  • Bake about 50 minutes or until sour cream layer is set when gently shaken. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 1 hour. With a sharp knife, loosen crust from side of pan; remove side. Cover and chill overnight before serving.

  • To serve, if desired, garnish with additional blueberries. Makes 12 to 16 slices.

Dessert Crust

Preheat oven to 400°F. In a large mixing bowl, beat 1/2 cup softened butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Beat in 1/4 cup sugar, 1/2 teaspoon baking powder, and 1/4 teaspoon salt until combined. Beat in 1 egg yolk. Add 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour; beat until combined. (Mixture will be crumbly). Work dough mixture with your hands just until mixture holds together. Press the mixture on the bottom and 1 1/2 inches up the side of an 9-inch springform pan. Bake about 12 minutes or until edges of crust are lightly browned. Cool on wire a rack while preparing filling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
323 calories; fat 18g; cholesterol 107mg; saturated fat 10g; carbohydrates 37g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 20g; protein 4g; vitamin a 583.1IU; vitamin c 4.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 40.3mcg; vitamin b12 0.2mcg; sodium 141mg; potassium 114mg; calcium 70.7mg; iron 1.1mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 midwestliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.midwestliving.com 07/14/2021