Firehouse Beef Roast

This hearty, slow-cooked beef makes its own gravy as it roasts in the oven. Potatoes and baby carrots cook alongside the beef to make this dish a complete meal. The recipe comes from Greg Drazkowski of Menomonie, Wisconsin.

Source: Midwest Living

prep:
25 mins
bake:
2 hrs 30 mins
total:
2 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
6
  • Trim fat from meat. Add the water to a 5- to 6-quart Dutch oven. Layer in this order: meat, potatoes, carrots and onion. Sprinkle onion soup mix over meat and vegetables; add mushroom soup. If you like, add hot pepper sauce. Top with black pepper and garlic.

  • Bake, covered, in a 350° oven for 2-1/2 to 3 hours or until meat is falling-apart tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
589 calories; fat 14g; cholesterol 116mg; saturated fat 5g; carbohydrates 49g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 5g; sugars 7g; protein 63g; vitamin a 12293.3IU; vitamin c 18.3mg; thiamin 0.5mg; riboflavin 0.5mg; niacin equivalents 16.4mg; vitamin b6 2mg; folate 68.5mcg; vitamin b12 5.1mcg; sodium 998mg; potassium 1743mg; calcium 90.9mg; iron 6.5mg.
