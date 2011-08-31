Sour Cream Pumpkin Bars

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0
  • 1 Rating

Use a little whole wheat flour in these bars to add fiber and nutrients. A browned butter frosting tops this dessert.

Source: Midwest Living

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
bake:
25 mins
total:
50 mins
Yield:
48 bars
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Grease a 15x10-inch baking pan; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a large mixing bowl, beat the butter with an electric mixer for 30 seconds. Beat in sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt until combined. Add eggs, pumpkin, sour cream, milk, and vanilla; beat until combined. Add all-purpose and whole wheat flours; beat until combined. Stir in 1 cup nuts.

  • Spread mixture evenly into prepared baking pan. Bake in a 350°F oven about 25 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool in pan on wire rack.

  • Prepare Browned Butter Frosting; spread over cooled bars. If you like, sprinkle with additional nuts. Cut into bars. Makes 48 bars.

Browned Butter Frosting

In a small saucepan, heat 1/2 cup butter over medium-low heat until melted. Continue heating until the butter turns a light brown. Remove from heat and transfer butter to a medium mixing bowl. Add 3 cups powdered sugar, 2 tablespoons milk and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Beat with an electric mixer until combined. Beat in additional milk, 1 teaspoon at a time, to make a spreadable frosting. Use immediately. Makes about 1 cup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
130 calories; fat 6g; cholesterol 20mg; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 18g; insoluble fiber 1g; protein 1g; vitamin a 923.2IU; sodium 63mg; calcium 20.2mg; iron 0.4mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Midwest Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.midwestliving.com 02/07/2022