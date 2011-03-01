Crispy Cherry-Almond Bars with Marshmallows

Dried fruit and crunchy almonds bring antioxidants and omega-3s to these bars made from two kinds of rice cereal—regular and chocolate flavored—in our version of marshmallow-cereal bars.

Source: Midwest Living

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cool:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Yield:
24 bars
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large saucepan, melt butter over low heat. Add the marshmallows; stir and heat until melted. Stir in cherries and almonds. Fold in the cereals.

    Advertisement

  • Turn mixture into a buttered 13x9x2-inch pan. Press evenly into pan using lightly buttered hands. Cool. Cut into bars. Makes 24 bars.

From Our Kitchen:

If you like, line your baking pan with foil, extending the foil over edges of pan. Butter foil; set pan aside. Simply use the edges of the foil to lift the uncut bars out of the pan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
98 calories; fat 3g; cholesterol 4mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 19g; mono fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 10g; protein 1g; vitamin a 243IU; vitamin c 3mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 1.4mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 44.4mcg; vitamin b12 0.6mcg; sodium 75mg; potassium 36mg; calcium 10.1mg; iron 2.2mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2023 Midwest Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.midwestliving.com 08/19/2023