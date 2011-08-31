Spicy Chicken Wings with Blue Cheese Dressing
These succulent chicken wings might disappear as fast as you can grill them. The recipe comes from Danny Edwards Famous Kansas City BBQ, formerly Li'l Jake's Eat It and Beat It. The tiny, no-frills eatery has served weekday lunch crowds in Kansas City for more than two decades. You'll enjoy sharing the recipe with your weekend tailgating friends.
Source: Midwest Living
Gallery
Ingredients
Directions
Blue Cheese Dressing
In a small bowl combine 1 cup mayonnaise, 1 cup crumbled blue cheese (4 ounces), 2/3 cup evaporated milk, 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 1/4 teaspoon garlic salt and 1/4 teaspoon celery seeds. Cover and chill for up to 1 week. Makes about 2 1/4 cups.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
372 calories; fat 32g; cholesterol 87mg; saturated fat 8g; carbohydrates 3g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 11g; sugars 1g; protein 18g; vitamin a 437.3IU; vitamin c 1.8mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 4.9mg; vitamin b6 0.3mg; folate 8.1mcg; vitamin b12 0.4mcg; sodium 580mg; potassium 220mg; calcium 111.1mg; iron 1.3mg.