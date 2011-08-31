Spicy Chicken Wings with Blue Cheese Dressing

These succulent chicken wings might disappear as fast as you can grill them. The recipe comes from Danny Edwards Famous Kansas City BBQ, formerly Li'l Jake's Eat It and Beat It. The tiny, no-frills eatery has served weekday lunch crowds in Kansas City for more than two decades. You'll enjoy sharing the recipe with your weekend tailgating friends.

Source: Midwest Living

prep:
25 mins
grill:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Yield:
24 wings (12 appetizer or 6 main-dish servings)
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Tuck under wing tips. Place chicken wings in a large resealable plastic bag set in a shallow dish. In a small dish, combine garlic salt, cayenne pepper, black pepper and oregano. Sprinkle over chicken wings; seal bag. Shake bag to coat wings with seasonings. If desired, chill in the refrigerator for 6 to 24 hours.

  • For a charcoal grill, arrange medium-hot coals around a drip pan. Test for medium heat above the pan. Place chicken wings on grill rack over drip pan. Cover; grill for 20 to 25 minutes or till chicken is no longer pink, turning once. (For a gas grill, preheat grill. Reduce to medium. Adjust for indirect cooking. Grill chicken as above.)

  • To serve, transfer to a serving bowl or platter with carrot and celery sticks and use Blue Cheese Dressing as a dipping sauce. Makes 24 wings (12 appetizer or 6 main-dish servings).

Blue Cheese Dressing

In a small bowl combine 1 cup mayonnaise, 1 cup crumbled blue cheese (4 ounces), 2/3 cup evaporated milk, 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 1/4 teaspoon garlic salt and 1/4 teaspoon celery seeds. Cover and chill for up to 1 week. Makes about 2 1/4 cups.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
372 calories; fat 32g; cholesterol 87mg; saturated fat 8g; carbohydrates 3g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 11g; sugars 1g; protein 18g; vitamin a 437.3IU; vitamin c 1.8mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 4.9mg; vitamin b6 0.3mg; folate 8.1mcg; vitamin b12 0.4mcg; sodium 580mg; potassium 220mg; calcium 111.1mg; iron 1.3mg.
