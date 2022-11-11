Midwest Living Winter 2022/2023 Issue
6 Colorful and Affordable Paper Crafts to Spread Holiday CheerThe vibrant colors and geometric forms of Larissa Loden's jewelry inspired us to create these six family-friendly holiday crafts.
Meet Five Midwest Cake Creators (and Try Their Recipes)One has conquered the world of plant-based baking. Another runs a microbakery from her home. Two own businesses with their spouses. And the fifth is a James Beard finalist chef. The common thread? Absolutely delicious cakes.
10 Smart, Diverse Books to Read Right NowLooking for a good read? Abigail Paxton, owner of Storyhouse Bookpub in Des Moines, recommends these thought-provoking top-sellers that her customers have loved.
Chef Jorge Guzmán's Step-by-Step Guide to Making TamalesTamales are a project, but many hands—even tiny ones—make lighter work.
"It's Amazing Magic": Indiana Artist Kristen Falkirk Talks About Her Ceramics InspirationThis Indiana artist’s canvases are ceramic tiles small enough to fit in your hand. But pieced together to cover a wall or floor, their impact is massive.
Midwest Living Winter 2022/2023 Issue Live Cover
Midwest-Made Holiday Gift Guide
Why Northern Michigan's Wine Country Is a Winter WonderlandSpend a long weekend Nordic skiing and snowshoeing through the vineyards of northern Michigan, where winter plays so nicely, you won’t want the season to end.
A Des Moines Entrepreneur Opens Her Fantasy Business—An Independent BookstoreA booklover in Iowa dreamed of a shop—then opened one, years ahead of schedule, during the pandemic.
A Wondrous Winter Hike Through North Dakota's ParksA pair of North Dakota parks offers silent serenity and miles of snow-covered trails.
Excelsior, Minnesota, Plays it Cool with Wintry Activities and a Uniquely Urban Dogsled RaceJust a half hour west of Minneapolis, this lakefront town shines during the dog days of winter.
How to Save Ailing Houseplants—Plus Which Easy-Care Ones to Try NextIn a new book, the founder of Ohio Tropics celebrates houseplants and unravels the mysteries of their care.
Travel to Christmas Past With Our One-Day Holiday Itinerary in Medina, OhioLean into the season in Medina, Ohio, with a peppermint twist of classic and kitsch.
Head to Southwest Illinois for a Winter Weekend Full of Warmth and CharmSlip away for a weekend of indie shops, warming drinks and winter cheer in southwest Illinois, where two routes and three waterways meet.
Midwest Living Winter 2022 Recipes
Embrace winter's arrival with seasonal produce, hearty homemade tamales, creative cakes and more recipes from our issue.
10 Things to Do Indoors in Chicago This WinterChicago in the winter might sound intimidating, but let us entice you with our list of fun, warm indoor activities.
Unwrapping Home: Chef Jorge Guzmán Makes Tamales to Celebrate His Heritage During the HolidaysYou can't tell what's inside a tamale from the outside. You have to peel back the husk, and even then, you may just get a glimpse of the filling. That's why it's always best to ask the cook.
A Twin Cities Jewelry Designer Drapes Her Renovated 1980s Home in Colorful Paper Crafts for the HolidaysLarissa Loden fully renovated her 1980s home. Peek inside, then see it dressed up for the holidays with simple paper crafts inspired by her style—and her eye for possibility.
Find Small-Town Hospitality and a Thriving Food and Wine Scene Deep in the Heart of TexasPut away your snow gear and head south to discover the fascinating history and rugged natural beauty of Texas Hill Country.
Why Wisconsin Supper Clubs Just Keep Getting Better With AgeAt Wisconsin supper clubs, the steak is served rare and the traditions are well done. Like the brandy in an Old-Fashioned, these timeless institutions only get better with age.
Incredible Beyond-the-Midwest Beach Vacations to Book NowDon’t underestimate the power of a coastal escape to change your outlook. Whatever you seek, we’ve got the beach.
Avid DIYers Transform a 1929 Chicago Home One Project at a TimeWith visions of dinner parties and game nights dancing in their heads, a Chicago couple renovated their historic (and first) home, one DIY project at a time.
Unique Midwest Light Displays to See This WinterBuses, trains and very few automobiles—check out these out-of-the-ordinary holiday lights displays.
The No-Fail Relish Tray Recipe is HereFor many Midwesterners, holiday feasting kicks off with a relish tray. We dare not mess with an icon—at least, not too much.
the big chill luminary
7 Fresh Places to Eat, Drink, Play and Stay This Winter
Hot off the minds of Midwest travel writers: a fresh look at where to eat, drink, play and stay around the region.
Bear hugs wreath
12 Editor Picks for the Winter Season
Take a festive escape just like your favorite holiday movie stars, check out the newest cookbook from Molly Yeh, see how to make a new Christmas craft and browse more winter fun ideas—all curated by our editors and writers.