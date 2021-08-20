Midwest Living September/October 2021 Issue

August 20, 2021

Bonus Content

Fresh Midwest Spots to Play, Eat, Drink and Stay

Hot off the minds of Midwest travel writers: a fresh look at where to eat, drink, play and stay around the region.

Gaia House Cafe | Credit: JOHN STOFFER

Featured Road Trips

Love It & Leaf It: Tie-Dye for Bright Fall Projects

The vivid hues and streaky leaves of coleus inspired Editor in Chief Kylee Krizmanic to reimagine a favorite art: tie-dyeing. She shares how she took the popular quarantine craft to the next level, bringing color to her fall table (with a few plant tricks along the way).

Tie-dyed cocktail napkins | Credit: Austin Day

Prairie-Style Gardening

A Nebraska gardener advocates for more prairie–and less lawn–to support wildlife across the Midwest. Watch to see photos of this garden in all seasons.

From The Issue

12 Editor Picks for This Fall

Our writers and editors share their top picks for home, garden, life, food and travel. Check out ceramic art tiles, the newly renovated home of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, delicious blueberry cereal bars and more.

Credit: Jacob Fox

Fall Recipes to Love

