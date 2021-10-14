Midwest Living November/December 2021 Issue
Peanut Butter and Jelly Thumbprint CookiesThese easy, nostalgic-tasting cookies are a favorite of Stephanie Simmons, the Wisconsin blogger behind Blue Bowl Recipes and author of the cookbook, The One-Bowl Baker. Use your favorite preserves--Stephanie likes raspberry.
How to Make a Modern Fruit Cake BoxBuild this gold-lined slide-open box from cardstock and gold foil poster board to hold individual treats inside.
Meet the Minneapolis Upholsterer Who Makes Modern HeirloomsNicole Crowder turns treasured furniture into modern masterpieces.
Chicago Holiday Home Buying GuideFind out more about decor, materials and accessories for the Chicago holiday home featured in our November/December 2021 issue.
15 Midwest Holiday Destinations to Visit This Year
In these must-visit Midwest holiday destinations, lights, stories and traditions sparkle with winter magic.
Discover an artist, support an entrepreneur, keep your dollars local—and get your shopping done, with gifts hand-picked by our staff and made right here in the Midwest.
Energize Your Mind and Body with Ice Skating This WinterDuring a long winter, ice-skating can have both mental and physical benefits (even if you can’t land a double axel).
8 Midwest Bakeries That That Go All Out for the HolidaysHey, sugar! These beloved bakeries go big on festive confections and holiday cheer.
Mulled Wine, Your WayCozy up with a mug of mulled wine. Juicy or brandy-spiked, sugared or honeyed, our flexible recipe adapts to any taste or pantry.
Gatsby-Inspired Touches Raise the Bar in this Home Cocktail LoungeThis home’s dedicated cocktail room (#goals) serves up comfort, color, a jigger of moody and a garnish of glam.
This Classic Chicago Home is Pretty in Pink for the HolidaysWith its traditional lines, sophisticated color scheme, and spaces tailored for family life and entertaining, a suburban Chicago home stays well-dressed year-round, including at Christmas.
5 Sweet Holiday Food Gifts to Make This Season
In her festive new baking book, Sarah Kieffer (the Minneapolis blogger of pan-banging cookies fame) dedicated a chapter to food gifts. We selected five of her most enticing recipes, then dreamed up gorgeous packaging ideas for each. Mic drop—holiday style.
6 Totally Customizable Beauty Products to Try NowWhat's better than a fresh stash of beauty products? Customizable beauty products, tailor-made just for you. (They make great gifts too!)
Build this gold-lined slide-open box from cardstock and gold foil poster board to hold individual treats inside.
In a world full of square, rectangular and circular treat tins, an oval-shape box stands out.