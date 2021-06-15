Midwest Living July/August 2021 Issue
Bonus Content
Related Content
-
Chicago Cottage Buying GuideFind out more about paint colors and accessories for the Chicago home featured in our July/August 2021 issue.
-
Meet the Artist: Sydney G. JamesWatch a short film about artist Sydney G. James and her new Detroit mural, The Girl with the D Earring. James illustrated the story about immigrant chefs in our July/August 2021 issue.
-
-
Explore Midwest Historic Homes and Gardens
These historic Midwest homes—built anywhere from the late 1800s to the mid 1900s—show off beautiful gardens as well as interesting house interiors.
-
7 Great Aerial Shots of the Midwest
Bird's-eye vistas show some of the vibrant cities and natural beauty of the Midwest-an area we're proud to consider the middle of everywhere.
Summer Dreaming
Related Items
Home Sweet Home Away: 4 Dreamy Vacation Rentals
Forget the mug. When it comes to souvenirs, how about taking home stylish decorating ideas? Each of these private rentals reflects a slice of Midwest culture and design-and yes, you really can book them!
Bouquets of Joy From U-Pick Flower Farms
Snip, sniff, say aah-U-pick flower fields provide more than just fresh bouquets.
Taste of the Season
Related Content
-
How to Make a BLT the Birchwood WayA Minneapolis cafe combines summer’s greatest hits—heirloom tomatoes, basil and sweet corn—in one totally extra BLT.
-
Behind the Scenes at Iowa's State Fair Cookie ContestThe Iowa State Fair runs the largest amateur food department of any fair in the country, drawing up to 9.800 entries across some 150 contests—and Midwest Living sponsors one of the biggest. Here's your backstage pass to cookie-con.
-
4 Watermelon Recipes For Fresh Summer Flavor
Watermelon is summer in a green shell. These recipes showcase the juicy, sweet fruit in a poke bowl, salad, granita and salsa.
-
The Blueberry Pie That's Worth The BakeJudy Garland clicked her heels to go back in time. But blueberry pie works too.
Featured Video: Artist Sydney G. James
More From the Issue
Related Content
-
12 Editor Picks for This SummerOur writers and editors share their top picks for home, garden, life, travel, and food. Check out new outdoor kitchenware, a hybrid that blooms from spring to first frost, an Indiana artist's new book and condiments for Wisconsin-styled wursts.
-
Take Your Garden to New Heights with ClematisDubbed the Queen of Climbers, clematis starts humble. But once rambling up a trellis and thick with flowers, this perennial is, indeed, regal. New varieties come in many colors with longer bloom times, and in sizes from 2 to 20 feet.
-
Tastes of Home: 4 Immigrant Chefs Share Their SpecialtiesImmigrants from around the globe have long sought safety and opportunity in America’s heartland. They still do—and lucky for us, many are chefs. Here, they share their journeys, plus recipes for a few of the vibrant dishes that are redefining Midwest cuisine.
-
A Fresh Take on Classic Charm: 1947 Chicago Cottage RenovationA young designer and her husband bought a turnkey flip outside Chicago—then painted, tiled and decorated their way to cottage character.
-
Summer Getaway in Akron, OhioOnce known as the Rubber Capital of the World, the revitalized city of Akron, Ohio, makes for an easy city getaway—and it’s just a train ride away from a national park.
-
Music as Medicine? AbsolutelyLive shows are back! Attend a spaced-out concert—or crank the tunes at home—and savor the health perks.
-
6 Great Picks for Outdoor LightingYour patio, porch or deck will be glowing long after the sun sets with these bright ideas.
-
Nailed It! 5 Mani and Pedi Must-HavesFlash perfectly polished tips and toes with these mani and pedi essentials.
-
This is What Small Acts of Kindness Can DoA Nebraska educator, humanitarian and accidental TikTok star uses her platforms to promote kindness, diversity and the virtues of sourdough.
-
Midwest Living July/August 2021 Recipes
Find top recipes from immigrant chefs, state fair blue-ribbon winners, fresh ideas for watermelon, a jammy blueberry pie and a mouthwatering BLT in our latest issue.
-
Paws for a Cause At a Doggy Day CarePets get loved—and staff get opportunities—at a doggy day care in Columbus, Ohio.
-
Digging Into History at Minnesota’s Glensheen MansionBy her own admission, Emily Ford was an unlikely pick to be head gardener at Glensheen Mansion in Minnesota. But she is thriving—and so are the acres of vegetables and blooms she nurtures.
-
Tiny Town Humboldt Gets Big RevivalIn eastern Kansas, a dedicated family has launched an effort to update a tiny town in big-thinking ways.
-
New Midwest Spots to Eat, Drink, Play and StayHot off the minds of Midwest travel writers: a fresh look at where to eat, drink, play and stay around the region.
-
Indiana Exhibit Shows Off Glenn Close CostumesRed fur coats, period ball gowns, a leather jacket—an Indiana exhibit displays actor Glenn Close’s most iconic costumes.
What's Cooking?
Related Content
-
Watermelon Poke BowlThis version of a Hawaiian poke bowl swaps marinated watermelon for the raw fish. It's an incredibly light and fresh summer dinner--and so pretty!
-
Syrian HummusThe secret to super-creamy hummus? Ice cubes and cold water, says Mawda Altayan of the St. Louis catering company Damascus Food.
-
Birchwood BLTTracy Singleton, owner of the Birchwood Cafe in Minneapolis, combines summer's greatest hits--heirloom tomatoes, basil and sweet corn--in what she calls "a kitchen sink sandwich."
-
Grilled Squash in Cilantro, Lime and Fish SauceMinneapolis chef Yia Vang draws on his Hmong heritage in this simple side, dressing charred zucchini and yellow squash in a sweet-tart dressing that has funky umami notes from fish sauce. (Use it again in winter on your roasted Brussels sprouts.)
-
Watermelon Ginger GranitaFresh lime and ginger take watermelon's flavor up a notch. Make this icy treat when you'll be home all day. It's super easy, but you need to scrape it a few times over the course of a few hours.
-
Coffee and Spice Grilled RibeyeIn a collaboration with a local coffee roaster that's also informed by his Hmong heritage, Minneapolis chef Yia Vang developed this earthy, spicy steak rub. Resist the urge to trim your steaks, he says. Fat dripping into the fire triggers smoke, which ramps up flavor.
-
Jammy Blueberry PieThe extra steps of prebaking both berries and pastry pay off: The filling is potent, and the bottom crust cracker-crisp.
-
Grilled Watermelon and Arugula SaladTwo things make this grilled watermelon amazing. High heat draws out moisture and intensifies watermelon's sweetness, and the rub creates additional caramelization for even deeper flavor notes.
-
Mojito BarsJacob Van Patten pours a refreshing summer cocktail into his creative take on lemon bars, which took the overall blue ribbon at the Iowa State Fair.
-
CurtidoThis crunchy oil-free slaw is like a quick-pickle and a must-serve with the Salvadoran pupusas that Maria and Juan Vasquez serve at 3 in 1 Restaurant in Indianapolis. (That recipe is on midwestliving.com as well.)
-
Red SalsaThis is a mild Salvadoran-style salsa, where most of the flavor comes from tomatoes, so choose the ripest, reddest ones you can find. It is the traditional topper for pupusas, the specialty at 3 in 1 Restaurant in Indianapolis. (Find that recipe on midwestliving.com as well.)
-
Lemon Sugar CookiesThe light lemon flavor gives these sparkling sugar cookies a little special twist. Judy Kiburz Harrison's recipe won best-in-class at the Iowa State Fair.
-
West African Grilled Chicken in Tomato SauceAt Okra African Grill in Omaha, Togolese chef Nina Sodji serves this spicy anise-flavored chicken over rice. Her favorite sides:sauteed lightly seasoned bell peppers and Fried Plantains (recipe included). For extra kick, add the West African Green Pepper Sauce (recipe available on midwestliving.com).
-
Harvest Apple BarsTammy Post's Iowa State Fair blue-ribbon recipe doesn't skimp on apples, which results in incredibly moist and indulgent bars.
-
Bean and Cheese PupusasThe standard-bearer of Salvadoran food, a pupusa is a flat, pan-fried pocket of corn dough traditionally stuffed with cheese, beans or meat, then served with mild salsa and curtido (a tangy cabbage slaw). Maria and Juan Vasquez serve them with and without meat at their 3 in 1 Restaurant in Indianapolis.
-
PepparkakorKim Van Patten says these Swedish spice cookies are popular at Christmas. Heart shapes are traditional to encourage kindness and sweetness. It certainly is nice that her Iowa State Fair blue-ribbon winners are mixed up in one saucepan!
-
Scandinavian Almond BarsPerennial Iowa State Fair ribbon-winner Robin Tarbell-Thomas' buttery best-in-class bars are loaded with almond flavor.
-
Tamarind JuiceThis refreshing, delicately floral drink features the tart tropical fruit tamarind, plus rose water. In St. Louis chef Mawda Altayan's native Syria, the drink is a household staple and sold by street vendors.
-
Blue Ribbon Ranger CookiesRanger cookies are made with rolled oats and cereal. Judy Kiburz Harrison won best-in-class at the Iowa State Fair for her version, which adds Beer Nuts for a peanutty twist.
-
Fried PlantainsFried sweet plantains are a staple across Latin America and Africa. This method comes from chef Nina Sodji, of Okra African Grill in Omaha. who serves them as a side dish to her West African Grilled Chicken in Tomato Sauce (recipe also available on midwestliving.com).
-
West African Green Pepper SauceBe warned: Even with green bell peppers, this condiment, which Nina Sodji serves at her Okra African Grill in Omaha, has serious bite. It's delicious as a dipper for her Fried Plantains or topping for West African Grilled Chicken in Tomato Sauce (both recipes also on midwestliving.com).