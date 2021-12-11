Midwest Living January/February 2022 Issue

December 11, 2021

Bonus Content

12 Editor Picks for the New Year

Our writers and editors share their top picks for home, garden, travel, life and food.

Credit: Courtesy of Soul Sister Ceramics
Omaha's Little Bohemia is the Under-the-Radar Neighborhood You Won't Want to Miss

Collaboration and community come first in Omaha's Czech neighborhood-turned-creative corridor.

Credit: Jacob Greve

From the Issue

