Midwest Living January/February 2022 Issue

How to Prep and Paint Wood Furniture, According to a ProMeg Piercy, owner of furniture restyling company MegMade in Chicago, offers this step-by-step tutorial on prepping and painting an old piece.
Mid-Mod Michigan Home Buying GuideFind out more about decor, materials and accessories for the bold Midcentury remodel featured in our January/February 2022 issue.
11 Midwest Destinations That Look Like a Winter Wonderland
Frozen lakes, dramatic ice caves and icy waterfalls turn these Midwest landscapes into true winter wonderlands.
Meet Porter Teleo, a Wall Covering and Fabric Studio in Kansas CityDescribing wallpaper as jaw-dropping sounds excessive—until you browse a Porter Teleo lookbook. The friends who founded the Missouri company and still design every pattern open the doors to their creative process.
12 Editor Picks for the New Year
Our writers and editors share their top picks for home, garden, travel, life and food.
Omaha's Little Bohemia is the Under-the-Radar Neighborhood You Won't Want to Miss
Collaboration and community come first in Omaha's Czech neighborhood-turned-creative corridor.
This Storage-Packed Kitchen Remodel is a Baker's DreamEveryone’s adding home offices. This family took one away, removing a wall to create a kitchen with spaces for both the adults and the baker in the household.
15 of the Coolest Winter Activities Around the MidwestDon’t let winter freeze you out. When ice crystallizes the landscape, Midwesterners take advantage. Skate through our list and find the season’s coolest activities.
Indoor Rock Climbing is the Beginner-Friendly Sport You Should Try This WinterSay goodbye to cabin fever and take your fitness to new heights.
MegMade Transforms Old Wood Furniture into Inspiring Statement Pieces — Here's How You Can TooYou don’t need to be a DIY aficionado to refresh old furniture with paint. Get inspiration and tips from Meg Piercy, a Chicago entrepreneur who turned one dresser into big business and TV fame.
A Bold Remodel Helped This Mid-Mod Michigan Home Unleash Its Wild SideWith an appreciation for their home’s mid-mod roots and an eye to their family’s future, a Michigan couple puts stock in a remodeling portfolio full of bold choices.
6 Beauty Products That Work Wonders While You SleepCozy up with essentials that make it easy to get a great night’s rest—and wake up feeling (and looking) better than ever.
How to Build an Incredibly Satisfying Winter Salad, According to a ChefLettuce in, it’s cold outside! A Chicago chef and salad-maker extraordinaire shares tips for creating hearty winter recipes.
Positivity Meets Carpentry at Beautiful Fight Woodworking in Springfield, MissouriFaced with a life-threatening diagnosis, a Missouri couple found healing through woodworking.
4 Delicious Ways to Power Your Day with OatsHumans have eaten wild oats for millennia—but we were surprisingly slow to cultivate them. Perhaps the ancients should have tried these recipes.
Peek Inside the Midwest's Chic New Boutique HotelsUpgrade an overnight in these cities with hip new hotels that are destinations in themselves.
How One Ambitious Kansas Baker Turned Her Bread-Making Hobby into a Home BusinessThrough the craft and science of fresh bread, a home baker in Kansas discovers a new career. Meet her—and her no-knead dough that can do it all.
A Missouri Native's Quest to Find the State's Wild and Beautiful HorsesDeep in the Missouri Ozarks, wild herds have thrived for nearly a century. Spotting the elusive ferals? That’s a game of hide-and-seek.