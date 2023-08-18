Midwest Living Fall 2023 Issue
Midwest Living Fall 2023 Issue
Issue Features
Related Content
-
What Happens When a Young Couple Trades a Chicago Condo for a Farm Outside the CityA pair of condo dwellers in Chicago decamps to a small farm, complete with a house to remodel and a cast of cute animals.
-
Find Your Beat at One of These 10 Stellar Midwest Music VenuesThe Midwest’s music history cuts deep. See your favorite band—or discover a new one—at these rockin' spots, both storied and new.
-
Take Your Pasta to the Next Level with Chef Sarah Grueneberg's TipsIn her cookbook Listen to Your Vegetables, the acclaimed Chicago chef encourages you to get personal with produce—and to save your pasta water.
-
Fall Vegetable Gardening GuideIt's not too late! Use this guide to reap the benefits of homegrown veggies this fall.
-
Try a Soothing Soak in Historic Waters at South Dakota's Moccasin Springs Natural Mineral SpaA spa built out of the ruins of an 1890 hotel and bathhouse offers visitors access to six natural pools and other wellness experiences.
-
Experience the Legendary Bison Roundup at South Dakota's Custer State ParkOn a fall trip to South Dakota, feel the thunder of bison on the move at Custer State Park's annual buffalo roundup and arts festival.
-
Take a Scenic Fall Drive on the Needles Highway in Custer State ParkAs names go, Needles Highway does the job well. Along this winding 14-mile stretch of SD-87 in South Dakota's Custer State Park, eroded granite spindles and pillars tower all around, hundreds of rocky splinters stitching the sky.
Queso Fundido
Midwest Living Fall 2023 Recipes
Satisfy your cravings for cozy, cheesy carbs—and get your vegetables too—with recipes for lasagna, linguine and more.
Life + Travel
Related Content
-
A New Food Festival Celebrating Female Talent Beckons You to Mackinac Island This FallCalling all culinary aficionados: Cork & Fork at the Grand Hotel promises a weekend of great food created by Midwest female chefs.
-
What's the Most Korean Thing about Ji Hye Kim's Kitchen? All The Michigan ProduceAt Miss Kim in Ann Arbor, Michigan, chef Ji Hye Kim interprets the food of her native South Korea through a lens of local produce. She explains why—and shares the recipe for her signature Spiced Apple Mochi Cakes with Miso Caramel and Walnuts.
-
This Detroit Artist Tells Vibrant Stories of the Black Experience Through CollageJudy Bowman draws from her past to depict the Black community through acrylic paint and snipped swatches of paper.
-
A Plant Shop Owner's Guide to Chicago's Artsy, Eclectic Logan SquareShop owner Cotto shares his top spots in Chicago’s flourishing Logan Square neighborhood.
-
Unwind and Learn at Illinois' First Folk SchoolIn the early 1900s, artists and socialites traveled to an Illinois estate to relax and create. Now you can, too, at the state’s first folk school.
-
Check Out the Creative Vibe at These 6 Midwest Art HotelsDitch mass-produced prints and generic rooms for art-focused hotels that curate cultural experiences for overnight guests and curious visitors.
-
10 Fresh Places to Eat, Drink, Play and Stay This FallHot off the minds of Midwest travel writers: a fresh look at where to eat, drink, play and stay around the region.
-
12 Editor Picks for FallSee an Indianapolis fine art fair, try a new soup cookbook, check out a pressed-flower artist, learn from an Indigenous educator, and browse other ideas for fall 2023—all curated by our editors and writers.
-
Turn Leftover Soup Into Something New With This Creative CookbookIn Every Season is Soup Season, food writer Shelly Westerhausen Worcel delivers vegetable-centric soup recipes, plus a wealth of ideas for next-day meals.
-
History-Steeped Neighborhoods and a Global Dining Scene Color a Fall Weekend in Kansas City, MissouriTapas on patios, spirited festivals, foliage-shrouded museums: In Kansas City, fall is a long, leisurely and resounding last hurrah to summer.
-
Fine Dining in the Most Unlikely Setting: A Gas StationForty strangers partake in a three-hour, chef-driven meal in an unexpected location: a gas station in a Twin Cities suburb.
Home + Garden
Related Content
-
What to Know Before You Buy a FarmIf rural life beckons, consider this advice from Chicago condo dwellers who gave up the city for a small farm.
-
A Starter Ranch Turns Into a Dream Home After a Top-to-Bottom RenovationA young Michigan family’s suburban neighborhood ticked all the boxes, so instead of looking elsewhere, they transformed what they already had.
-
11 Shrubs That Thrive in the Midwest and Deliver Fabulous Fall Color
Certain shrubs underline the beauty of fall and extend color into your landscape after annuals have withered. These Midwest-friendly picks offer a stunning transition into the colder months with colors or shapes that form a rich brocade, especially in combination. Shrubs are also attractive to birds who hide among their branches or feed merrily upon the fruits. Structure, texture, and low-maintenance—it's win-win with shrubs!
-
This Nebraska Couple is Lighting Up the Design Industry—LiterallyIn their hometown of Kearney, Nebraska, Jeff and Teegan Nordhues create stunning light fixtures. Their secrets? Mastery, tenacity, integrity and a proprietary blend of terra-cotta.