Midwest Living Fall 2022 Issue

Midwest Living
Midwest Living
Travel
Food
Home
Garden
Holidays
current issue
12 One-of-a-Kind Museums You Can Only Find in the Midwest
12 One-of-a-Kind Museums You Can Only Find in the Midwest
Spend the day interacting with paintings, pioneers and a U.S. president at these enlightening—and occasionally unconventional—stops.
Out Now: Best of the Midwest 2022
Out Now: Best of the Midwest 2022
Find your summer adventure with our new bookazine, available now in the magazine store!
This Family's Garden Farm is a Nature-Filled Paradise
This Family's Garden Farm is a Nature-Filled Paradise
On land passed down through generations, a Wisconsin family experiences—and shares—the glory of gardening.
Travel
Travel
Urban-Pop Art, a New Boutique Hotel and More—Here's What to See and Do in Fort Wayne Right Now
Urban-Pop Art, a New Boutique Hotel and More—Here's What to See and Do in Fort Wayne Right Now
On a trip to Fort Wayne, Indiana, catch a colorful wave of fresh development, plus a new hotel from the cofounder of Vera Bradley.
Food
Food
Mango Toast with Prosciutto
Mango Toast with Prosciutto
Home
Home
5 Clever Tips for Repurposing a Potting Bench as a Bar Cart
5 Clever Tips for Repurposing a Potting Bench as a Bar Cart
With smart accessorizing, a potting bench becomes a celebration station for summer soirees.
Garden
Garden
Expert Tips for Growing a Window Box Garden
Expert Tips for Growing a Window Box Garden
Casey Lawrence’s lush window boxes were a revelation to her online followers. Use her tips to grow your own.
Holidays
Holidays
30 No-Cook Potluck and Picnic Recipes
30 No-Cook Potluck and Picnic Recipes
Assemble these recipes—great for potlucks, picnics or light family dinners—without turning on the oven or range. They are the perfect way to help you keep your cool.
Videos
Videos
These DIY Orange Beeswax Candles Will Make Your Home Smell Amazing
These DIY Orange Beeswax Candles Will Make Your Home Smell Amazing
Don't toss those orange peels! Instead, use them as vessels for our super-simple and fragrant candles.
These DIY Orange Beeswax Candles Will Make Your Home Smell Amazing
current issue
current issue
Midwest Living
Midwest Living Fall 2022 Issue
Midwest Living Fall 2022 Issue
Congratulations! You’ve received your magazine early. Come back soon to see our amazing fall issue and even more exclusive content. It’s worth the wait—we promise!
