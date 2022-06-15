About Midwest Living

Kylee Krizmanic, Editorial Content Director

Kylee serves as the first female editor-in-chief of the Midwest's leading lifestyle brand, Midwest Living, which reaches 3.2 million consumers. Kylee also leads the creative and editorial vision for Meredith Travel Marketing Content Studio—telling branded travel stories across all platforms. Under her leadership, Midwest Living and Meredith Travel Marketing have been recognized for outstanding editorial, design, photography and film work—winning numerous national awards. Previously, Kylee was art director at Better Homes & Gardens, leading the visual content for the brand's celebrity-focused beauty and style, entertaining and family content. Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, Kylee worked for boutique branding agencies serving as their brand director and guiding clients across the country. Kylee has been recognized as a 40 Under 40, named to FOLIO's 2018 Top Women in Media and was recently named the 2020 Editorial Director of the Year. She has 17 years of industry experience working across a portfolio of worldwide lifestyle brands with an emphasis on new client acquisition. She is a frequent conference speaker presenting travel trends, industry research, destination branding and photography. A graduate of the University of Kansas, Kylee and her family like to follow KU basketball. She is a fine-arts painter and spends spare time in her studio with her French Bulldog, Margot, or watching her daughters play youth sports.