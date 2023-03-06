Deep-Clean Your Home This Spring with These 8 Sustainable Midwest Products
Freshen up every corner of your home with these local—and sustainable—cleaning essentials.
Counter Attack
For a sparkling island or bathroom sink without that telltale "I just cleaned" bleach smell, leave surface touch-ups to Sapadilla Soap Company. The Cincinnati brand's Countertop Cleanser sprays are pleasantly scented with essential oils. (Our fave: mellow Sweet Lavender + Lime.) $14 for two.
Spin Cycle
Founded by a student of environmental engineering who was frustrated by confusing detergent labels, Chicago-based Meliora offers an array of cleaning essentials (many in refillable packages). The company's first product, Laundry Powder, remains a star, with a minimalist, transparent ingredient list and no synthetic fragrances. $19.
Power Powder
Scratch-free Bon Ami powder has been a cult classic since its invention in 1886. The Kansas City, Missouri, brand touts five simple ingredients, true to the company's promise to never use harsh chemicals—and it works scouring miracles on just about everything. $9 for two.
Waste Not
Ade Villatoro is on a mission to slash waste and plastic use. Her brick-and-mortar and online shop, Earth, is a sustainable general store based in Rockford, Illinois. It sells a variety of biodegradable and packaging-free beauty, cleaning and food essentials.
Wipe Out
Disposable wipes aren't the greenest pick, but they're convenient. So choose well: Arbour Everyday Wipes are biodegradable, antimicrobial and, like everything else from the Ohio brand, rely on plant-based, nontoxic ingredients. (We also love their fabric refresher spray.) $16.
Well-Polished
Use SaraGene Design Company's Lemon Oil Beeswax Furniture Polish to shine furniture, floors, or even marble or metal. It's made with local beeswax and sold by a woodworker of Amish lineage in Middlebury, Indiana. From $16.
Slow Your Roll
Stitched from a hemp and organic cotton blend, Cleveland Sewing Company's Paper-Free Towels get softer and more absorbent with each wash. Store them wrapped around a tube on a paper towel dispenser. $16 for five (or less for larger orders).
Wash This Way
Milwaukee-based Rebel Green has B Corp, Safer Choice and Leaping Bunny certifications, so you
know all its offerings are good for both people and the planet. The Fruit and Veggie Clean spray is a refillable bestseller. From $7.