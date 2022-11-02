10 Smart, Diverse Books to Read Right Now

Looking for a good read? Abigail Paxton, owner of Storyhouse Bookpub in Des Moines, recommends these thought-provoking top-sellers that her customers have loved.
By Abigail Paxton November 02, 2022
Credit: Courtesy of W•W• NORTON & COMPANY

The Family Chao

Buckle up for a big cast of quirky small-town characters, but especially three brothers, their parents, and a murder in the family restaurant in Wisconsin. I love the Midwestern setting, and how Lan Samantha Chang—who is director of the renowned Iowa Writers Workshop at the University of Iowa—delivers a Dostoevsky-ian family drama told through multiple generations of Chinese American and immigrant perspectives.

Read It: The Family Chao, $17

Credit: Courtesy of Penguin Randomhouse

When Women Were Dragons

YA author (and Minneapolis resident) Kelly Barnhill's first adult novel became a huge hit this year. Told through the voice of a young girl, it's an alternate-reality history hooked on "The Mass Dragoning of 1955," where thousands of wives, mothers, sisters and daughters spontaneously turn into dragons and leave their lives. The dragon metaphor at the center of this book is so satisfying and full of hope for a brighter, more equitable future for women.

Read It: When Women Were Dragons, $28

Credit: Courtesy of Brené Brown

Atlas of the Heart

You need to flip through this book to grasp the level of artistry that went into each page. It's so much more than a psychology book. Unique illustrations—combined with Brene Brown's singular research on the language we need to better connect with others and ourselves—demand a special place in your home library.

Read It: Atlas of the Heart, $27

Credit: Courtesy of Macmillan Publishers

The House in the Cerulean Sea

If you long for the days of getting lost in big fantasy novels as a kid, this one by TJ Klune is for you. Stuffed with mysteries and magic and children with special powers, it's a queer love story that will leave you smiling.

Read It: The House in the Cerulean Sea, $28

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Girlhood

Required reading. This generous memoir by University of Iowa writing professor Melissa Febos blends in interviews, pop culture and mythology. These are the kind of truth-telling essays that have the power to shift your thinking around what it means and what it meant to grow up in a female body.

Read It: Girlhood, $17

Credit: Courtesy of HarperCollins Publishers

When No One is Watching

Just when you think you know where this Black-authored thriller is going, Alyssa Cole adds three more twists! Sexy, funny, thrilling and you'll learn something about just how unsettling gentrification can be.

Read It: When No One is Watching, $17

Credit: Courtesy of Barnes & Noble

The Body Keeps the Score

Based on over 30 years of research, this fascinating book by Bessel Van der Kolk—a doctor who directs The Trauma Center in Brookline, Massachusetts—is a compassionate and groundbreaking call to reconsider how we understand and treat trauma. 

Read It: The Body Keeps the Score, $17

Credit: Courtesy of Penguin Random House

The Fastest Way to Fall

Denise Williams, a Black writer who lives in Des Moines, is a pro at empowering romances with strong themes of self-love and healing. This one is full of body positive messages, as the two main characters fall for each other while on assignment for work. (Think accidentally falling for your personal trainer.) Delightful.

Read It: The Fastest Way to Fall, $16

Credit: Courtesy of Penguin Random House

Crying in H Mart

A gorgeous honest memoir full of mouthwatering descriptions of food. Michelle Zauner reflects on the lovely and infuriating relationship she had with her Korean mother growing up, while she becomes a primary caretaker for her in her death. The lead singer of Japanese Breakfast, Zauner proves she's a moving, deft writer as well.

Read It: Crying in H Mart, $27

Credit: Courtesy of Penguin Random House

Nightbitch

Mothers, sit up: This postpartum romp by Iowa City writer Rachel Yoder will make you feel oh-so-seen. An artist steps away from her career to stay at home with her young son and slowly becomes convinced she's turning into a dog by night, even as she grapples with mom-life by day. Surreal, funny and viscerally delicious.

Read It: Nightbitch, $16

Learn more about Abigail Paxton, owner of Storyhouse Bookpub in Des Moines.

