10 Smart, Diverse Books to Read Right Now

When Women Were Dragons

YA author (and Minneapolis resident) Kelly Barnhill's first adult novel became a huge hit this year. Told through the voice of a young girl, it's an alternate-reality history hooked on "The Mass Dragoning of 1955," where thousands of wives, mothers, sisters and daughters spontaneously turn into dragons and leave their lives. The dragon metaphor at the center of this book is so satisfying and full of hope for a brighter, more equitable future for women.

Read It: When Women Were Dragons, $28