7 Self-Care Products to Help You Hit the Reset Button
Related Items
Exfoliating Scrub
Herbivore's Amethyst Exfoliating Body Scrub ($44) softens and gently buffs off dry, flaky skin with a combo of Epsom salts, sugar and crushed amethyst (so fancy!). The gemstone is also said to aid calmness and reduce anxiety.
Dry Brush
Dry brushing skin before bathing can help boost energy, smooth lines and even minimize the look of cellulite. The G. Tox Ultimate Dry Brush from Goop ($20) is made from natural and biodegradable fibers, and sports an ergonomic handle to get to hard-to-reach spots.
Weighted Blanket
Not much beats curling up under a cozy cover with a good book and a cup of tea on a chilly day. Baloo's Weighted Blanket (from $159) helps promote feelings of relaxation and calm. The 100 percent breathable cotton keeps the blanket from getting too hot (and is machine washable).
Body Butter Candles
Body Balm Candles from Chicago-based skincare brand, Bonnie, deliver a self-care twofer. Made of soy wax and plant butters, the aromatic candles (from $18) transform into a luscious body butter when lit. Just blow out the flame, then scoop out a small amount of the base and swipe it onto dry skin spots to moisturize for a gorgeous sheen.
Shower Steamers
No time for a long bath? Set a Shower Steamer ($6)—made by Sweetgrass Soapery in Sioux Falls, South Dakota—in the corner of your shower stall. The steam activates the essential oil-based scent to deliver a host of aromatherapy benefits so that you can score a quick moment of zen on even the most rushed weekday mornings.
Sea Salt Bath Soaks
Swap bubbles for sea salt with these bath soaks from Milwaukee-based Wild Yonder Botanicals ($5.50). Blending essential oils with quartz-charged sea salt provides a multisensory experience and can be used as
either a soak or a scrub. (We especially love the '70s-inspired packaging.)
For a 20 percent discount, use code MIDWESTLIVING.
Mood-Boosting Buys
There's nothing wrong with a little retail therapy. Swing by Ursa in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood to peruse plants, stationery, home goods, beauty products and more. Or check out the shop's website, which conveniently has an entire self-care category.