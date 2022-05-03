What is an E-Bike? Here's Everything You Want to Know (and Where to Try One)

Imagine the breeze on your face as you sail downhill on a bike. Now picture the ride back up. Aching quads? Not necessarily. That's the magic of electric assist bicycles. Available in a range of styles, e-bikes have rechargeable battery-powered motors that kick in on slopes or riding into wind. That turbo boost can be the secret ingredient to making cycling a green lifestyle choice. Many people use e-bikes to commute, transport a child or run errands. But they're also great for recreation, especially with couples and groups. "E-bikes level the playing field between riders of different fitness levels," says Mark Anderson, manager at Speedy Pete's E-Bikes in Lincoln, Nebraska.