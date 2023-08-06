What to Know Before You Buy a Farm

If rural life beckons, consider this advice from Chicago condo dwellers who gave up the city for a small farm.

Margaret Rajic Palmer and Matt Palmer left the urban hustle of New York City and Chicago for a 5-acre farm in Barrington Hills, a Chicago suburb. Both in their late 20s, Margaret and Matt decided during the pandemic to give up their previous lifestyle for land and a slower pace. Here's their advice on finding land, raising animals and staying grounded.

Palmer House Margaret Rajic Palmer and Matt Palmer | Credit: Alisha Siegel

Start with Chickens

Requiring little space, hens offer eggs, entertainment and an important toe-dip into caring for animals.

Get the Lowdown From a Local

"To really glean the vibe of a township," Margaret says, "visit the feedstore." Her rationale? "The person who owns it will probably be honest because they have nothing to gain or lose if you move."

Look for Fencing

Pastures, paddocks and fencing are extremely important for larger animals—and extremely expensive. Put a premium on property that already has them.

Take it Slow

"We knew nothing! But when we took things one step at a time, they became manageable," Margaret says. "Focus on one project, as hard as that is." Matt adds to not be discouraged by celebrity homesteaders: "It takes awhile to get to that point. It's OK to build up to it."

Watch, Read, Visit

Oak Abode, a YouTube channel hosted by a Wisconsin couple who homesteads, is must-watch TV. "To learn the way they do things in the same climate as us, that's so huge," Margaret says. The Palmers also pore over how-to books; Madigan Country Woods' Beginner's Guide for Raising Chicken is a favorite. And don't be shy. Take questions to your neighbors, who have been where you are and probably have the answer.

Just Get a Tractor