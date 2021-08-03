Love It & Leaf It: Tie-Dye for Bright Fall Projects

The vivid hues and streaky leaves of coleus inspired Editor in Chief Kylee Krizmanic to reimagine a favorite art: tie-dyeing. She shares how she took the popular quarantine craft to the next level, bringing color to her fall table (with a few plant tricks along the way).

Our curious Margot—always with her nose in our projects!

FLASHY FOLIAGE Coleus comes in a variety of patterns and leaf shapes, and in striking shades such as hot pink, burgundy, chartreuse and yellow-gold. Grown as annuals in the Midwest, these low-maintenance plants thrive summer through fall. Pinch off the growing stems on coleus to encourage fresh leaf growth and a full, bushy shape.

Fall Decor Coleus | Credit: Austin Day

Fall Decor Bar cart with tie-dyed flair. For the floral arrangement, mix dried leaves and flowers with fresh specimens, like these long shoots of beautyberry, a backyard shrub. | Credit: Austin Day

DREAM TEAM When I told my friend Joanne Roth, who owns Des Moines-based Modern Monogramming, about my plan to create tie-dyed projects inspired by the electric hues of coleus, her creative brain kicked in. She suggested embellishing 6x6-inch cocktail napkins with embroidered words, using a simple chain stitch. I love the cheerful, bespoke flair they add to the bar cart on my screen porch.

Fall Decor Tie-dyed cocktail napkins | Credit: Austin Day

These linen napkins were an inexpensive find on Amazon—perfect for tie-dyeing.

Fall Decor Tie-dyed paper tags | Credit: Austin Day

Rather than tossing leftover dye, use it to stain cotton fabric strips and paper tags. (Choose a toothy, or more textured, paper, such as cotton rag.)

Fall Decor Floating wicks | Credit: Austin Day

Fill a sturdy dish with a mixture of water and corn oil. Nestle in plant cuttings, then add floating wicks (widely available online).

Fall Decor Tabletop with tie-dyed projects | Credit: Austin Day

LETTER PERFECT A monogram looks completely fresh when it's stitched in lower case on magenta tie-dye—and especially when paired with matte black flatware and charcoal plates. The charger is a 10-inch wooden plate from Holland Bowl Mill, a family-run Michigan company that began as a wooden shoe manufacturer in 1926.

Coleus clippings keep nicely in water, so use them to bulk out late-season arrangements.

Fall Decor Tie-dyed pillows | Credit: Austin Day

Don't stop with the tabletop! Dye linen and cotton throw pillow covers to dress up benches or chairs.

Dyed & True

Tie-dye package instructions will explain the basics, but over the years, I've learned a few tricks for producing vibrant color (and keeping it where I want it).

AVOID SYNTHETICS Stick to natural fabrics, such as 100 percent cotton, silk, wool, hemp or linen. Poly blends never come out as bright.

PROTECT EVERYTHING Cover surfaces and wear old clothes or an apron. Line the area where you work with paper towels to catch drips and prevent dye from pooling under your project. Wear gloves—and rinse them (while wearing) as you work to prevent tainting one dye with another.

WASH AND DON'T DRY Before dyeing, wash fabric with a gentle detergent to remove chemical residue. Dampness determines how dye travels through fibers: If you want colors to merge and transition organically, keep the fabric quite wet (though not soaking). For more defined lines or patterns, let fabric partially air-dry.

PLAY WITH COLOR I like Tulip One-Step Tie-Dye Kits—they're economical and fuss-free, with lots of colors. Unless you dig a Grateful Dead (or muddy) effect, limit projects to two or three analogous colors, like my coleus-inspired red, pink and purple. They'll happily merge to create beautiful, variegated transitions. Remember that complementary hues—opposites on the color wheel, such as purple and yellow—will turn brown if they bleed together. For patterns, I use narrow zip-ties, not rubber bands. They go on more easily and stay put.