Throw a Holiday Party on a Budget

Looking to trim your holiday entertaining spending? It's possible to create a classy bash for 12 on a $150 budget. You may just need to change the way you think about parties.

Use items around your house for decor and limit food to inexpensive but festive choices. Ask guests to pitch in by bringing their favorite artisanal cheeses, wine or Christmas cookies.

See our quick and easy party decorating ideas and super-simple, affordable recipes.