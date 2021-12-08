Ring in the New Year with This Glam Star Garland
Toast to the New Year in style with this easy-to-make garland as your backdrop.
Give your mantel a little star power after the holidays with a glam metallic garland. This one comes together in a few simple steps, and you can use it to ring in the New Year for many years to come. We'll toast to that.
Supplies
- Metallic cardstock (about one sheet per star; we used 11 in assorted colors)
- Ruler
- Cutting mat
- Pencil
- Craft knife
- Scissors
- Hot glue gun
- Hole punch
- Cording
How To
1. From a sheet of metallic cardstock, measure and cut a 3x9-inch and 3x10-inch piece.
2. Score both pieces of cardstock in 1/2-inch increments.
3. Trace the template onto cardstock and cut out.
4. Attach pieces using hot glue.
5. Accordion fold.
6. Hot glue ends to create a cylinder, with the metallic side facing in.
7. Cut a 1 1/2-inch circle from cardstock.
8. Shape star by laying cylinder flat and pulling center together.
9. Hot glue circle to back of star.
10. Turn over and add hot glue into center hole. Hold together while glue dries.
11. Punch two holes into star for hanging.
12. Repeat for additional stars and thread onto cording.