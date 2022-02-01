Brighten Your Front Door with This Colorful Easter Egg Wreath
A punched-up pastel palette signals spring's arrival. Jump-start the season with a whimsical yarn-wrapped egg wreath for a statement piece with no expiration date.
Supplies
- Wire wreath form
- Light-color felt
- Hot glue
- Excelsior (wood wool)
- Yarn (assorted colors)
- Paper-mache eggs
- Sturdy wire
How To
To make this sweet Easter greeting, wrap a wire wreath form in strips of light-color felt, securing with hot glue. Next, cover the felt with excelsior (aka wood wool), securing with hot glue.
For eggs: Attach yarn to the bottom of a paper-mache egg with a small dot of hot glue. Coil the yarn around the egg, adding dots of hot glue as you go, until the egg is fully and snugly covered. (Pro tip: Use a fine-tip glue gun with a low-heat setting for fewer fingertip burns and a neater finish.) Attach eggs to the wreath with hot glue. Thread sturdy wire through the back of the felt and attach to the form underneath to make a hanger.
