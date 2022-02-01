Brighten Your Front Door with This Colorful Easter Egg Wreath

For eggs: Attach yarn to the bottom of a paper-mache egg with a small dot of hot glue. Coil the yarn around the egg, adding dots of hot glue as you go, until the egg is fully and snugly covered. (Pro tip: Use a fine-tip glue gun with a low-heat setting for fewer fingertip burns and a neater finish.) Attach eggs to the wreath with hot glue. Thread sturdy wire through the back of the felt and attach to the form underneath to make a hanger.