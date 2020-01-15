Spring Decorating

Add pretty spring flair to your home with our ideas for centerpieces, table settings, door decorations, Easter egg displays and more.

50 Easy Spring Decorating Ideas
Spring Decorating: Bloom Box
Sprinkle cheery pastels across your table with a festive, garden-inspired centerpiece as the star.
Easy Easter Decorations
Get ideas for easy Easter decorating, including Easter centerpieces, Easter table settings and decorating tips for simple Easter eggs.
How to Create a Spring Floral Centerpiece
A combination of spring-fresh branches and bulbs creates a uniquely charming centerpiece.
12 Welcoming Spring Door Decorations
Add spring cheer to your front door with our DIY seasonal containers and wreaths.
7 Spring Blogger Projects We Love
Take a cue from these Midwestern bloggers on how to decorate your home for spring.
How to Arrange A Playful Flower Bouquet
This Is What The New Wave of Florists Can Create
In Des Moines, a shop called Wildﬂower represents a new wave of florists. Its owner crafts each arrangement like a sculpture and uses her shop to build community and inspire a love of blooms.
A Gorgeous Spring Table with Room to Bloom
10 Most-Pinned Spring Decorating Ideas
10 Beautiful Spring Branch Displays
Celebrate Spring with a Daffodil Party

3 Ideas for Decorating with Chalkboard Paint

Chalkboards suit every mood—just erase and start fresh. Now they’re even more flexible with chalkboard paint in colors to match any decor.

