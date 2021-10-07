Make a Colorful Paper Raffia Wreath to Welcome Fall

Translate nature's palette of fiery reds, golds, greens and browns into a fabulous fall wreath. This quick and easy handmade design comes together in just a few simple steps.

Before you use that paper raffia ribbon on this year's holiday gifts, take an alternate tack and let it star in an eye-catching fall wreath for your home. We love the spectrum of autumnal hues on display in this handmade design, but you can customize yours based on seasonality or your favorite colors.

To make our quick and easy DIY fall wreath, you'll need a few basic crafts supplies like paper raffia ribbon and a metal wreath form. Watch this project come together in our video, and use the materials list and how-to instructions below for extra guidance.

Materials

3x4-inch piece of cardboard

Paper raffia ribbon in assorted colors

Scissors

Metal wreath hoop

How To

Cut a 3x4-inch piece of cardboard

Wrap paper raffia ribbon around cardboard 25 times, cut

Loop a 10-inch piece of ribbon through center and tie

Slip ribbon off cardboard

Tie ribbon around center of bundle, then cut both looped ends

Shape into a pom-pom

Tie to metal wreath hoop and trim excess

Repeat process to create multiple pom-poms in various colors