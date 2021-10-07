Make a Colorful Paper Raffia Wreath to Welcome Fall
Translate nature's palette of fiery reds, golds, greens and browns into a fabulous fall wreath. This quick and easy handmade design comes together in just a few simple steps.
Before you use that paper raffia ribbon on this year's holiday gifts, take an alternate tack and let it star in an eye-catching fall wreath for your home. We love the spectrum of autumnal hues on display in this handmade design, but you can customize yours based on seasonality or your favorite colors.
To make our quick and easy DIY fall wreath, you'll need a few basic crafts supplies like paper raffia ribbon and a metal wreath form. Watch this project come together in our video, and use the materials list and how-to instructions below for extra guidance.
Materials
- 3x4-inch piece of cardboard
- Paper raffia ribbon in assorted colors
- Scissors
- Metal wreath hoop
How To
- Cut a 3x4-inch piece of cardboard
- Wrap paper raffia ribbon around cardboard 25 times, cut
- Loop a 10-inch piece of ribbon through center and tie
- Slip ribbon off cardboard
- Tie ribbon around center of bundle, then cut both looped ends
- Shape into a pom-pom
- Tie to metal wreath hoop and trim excess
- Repeat process to create multiple pom-poms in various colors
